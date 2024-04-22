BreakingNews
2 more indicted in deadly shooting of 15-year-old girl in Harrison Twp.

PHOTOS: College students nationwide protest Gaza war

1 / 50
Maintenance workers scrub Pro-Palestine graffiti off a faculty building near the protest encampment at the Columbia University campus in New York on Monday April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top