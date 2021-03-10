A-10 championship game: Tickets still available for Sunday’s game

Seats are available in the lower arena (100 and 200 level corner and baseline). They cost $65 each and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com.

No. 1 seed St. Bonaventure will play No. 2 seed Virginia Commonwealth in the game. It will be televised on CBS. The winner earns the A-10′s NCAA tournament berth. It’s the first A-10 title game played at UD Arena since 2004. The first four rounds of the tournament were played last week in Richmond, Va.