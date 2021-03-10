A-10 championship game: Tickets still available for Sunday’s game

A limited number of tickets for the Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball championship game, which will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday at UD Arena, went on sale at noon Wednesday.
Seats are available in the lower arena (100 and 200 level corner and baseline). They cost $65 each and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com.
No. 1 seed St. Bonaventure will play No. 2 seed Virginia Commonwealth in the game. It will be televised on CBS. The winner earns the A-10′s NCAA tournament berth. It’s the first A-10 title game played at UD Arena since 2004. The first four rounds of the tournament were played last week in Richmond, Va.
For more information on tickets, contact the UD Arena Ticket Office by email at FlyerTickets@udayton.edu or by leaving a voicemail at (937) 229-4433.