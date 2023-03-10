A-10 tournament: Wayne grad Quisenberry stars in Fordham’s quarterfinal victory

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Wayne High School graduate Darius Quisenberry scored 22 points to lead No. 3 seed Fordham to a 69-61 victory against No. 11 La Salle in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Thursday at the Barclays Center.
Quisenberry made 10 of 19 shots from the field, including a 3-pointer with 47 seconds left that extended Fordham’s lead to seven points. He played all 40 minutes.
Fordham will play No. 2 seed Dayton in the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The teams played Jan. 10 at Rose Hill Gym. Dayton won 82-58 behind 32 points from DaRon Holmes II.
Joining Fordham and Dayton in the semifinals are the other top seeds, No. 1 Virginia Commonwealth and No. 2 Saint Louis, who will play at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Fordham advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2006. It has never played in the championship game.
Dayton, which beat Saint Joseph’s 60-54 in the quarterfinals, will play in the semifinals for the second straight season.
Dayton and Fordham will play in the A-10 tournament for the first time since 2014. Dayton won a first-round game 87-74 that season.
About the Author