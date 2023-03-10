A-10 tournament: Wayne grad Quisenberry stars in Fordham’s quarterfinal victory

Quisenberry made 10 of 19 shots from the field, including a 3-pointer with 47 seconds left that extended Fordham’s lead to seven points. He played all 40 minutes.

Fordham will play No. 2 seed Dayton in the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The teams played Jan. 10 at Rose Hill Gym. Dayton won 82-58 behind 32 points from DaRon Holmes II.