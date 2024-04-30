A-10 transfer tracker: What programs have lost the most players this spring?

As of Monday, there were 1,878 players in the portal, according to the list kept at VerbalCommits.com. That number includes 78 Atlantic 10 Conference players, a total that doesn’t include a couple players who entered the portal and then returned to the same school, like Gibson Jimerson, of Saint Louis.

All 15 A-10 schools have seen players enter the portal. Some programs have been hit worse than others.

• Dayton and Massachusetts both lost three of their top four scorers to the portal.

• La Salle’s entire starting lineup entered the portal.

• Rhode Island lost four players who started 10 or more games.

• Saint Louis lost two double-digit scorers as new coach Josh Schertz revamps the roster. Schertz brought two of his top three scorers from Indiana State, Robbie Avila and Isaiah Swope, to Saint Louis.

Here’s a look at how many players each A-10 school has lost:

UMASS

Players in portal: 9

Biggest losses: Josh Cohen and Matt Cross combined to average 31.2 points per game last season, and both made the A-10 first team. Cohen transferred to Southern California. Cross has yet to pick a new school.

RHODE ISLAND

Players in portal: 9.

Biggest loss: Luis Kortright ranked second on the team in scoring (10.0 points per game).

SAINT LOUIS

Players in portal: 9.

Biggest loss: Bradley Ezewiro ranked fourth on the team in scoring (12.0). He transferred to UAB after one season at LSU, one season at Georgetown and one season with the Billikens.

GEORGE MASON

Players in portal: 7.

Biggest loss: Keyshawn Hall led the Patriots in scoring (16.6). He played his first season at UNLV, his second season at George Mason and will play his third at Central Florida.

LA SALLE

Players in portal: 7.

Biggest loss: Khalil Brantley led the Explorers in scoring (15.0).

DAVIDSON

Players in portal: 6

Biggest loss: Grant Huffman ranked second on the team in scoring (12.8). He transferred to Vanderbilt after four seasons at Davidson. With no graduate programs at Davidson, Huffman couldn’t stay at the school for a fifth year.

DAYTON

Players in portal: 6.

Biggest loss: Koby Brea ranked third on the team in scoring (11.1) and led the nation in 3-point shooting percentage. He visited Connecticut last week and will visit Kentucky this week, according to reports.

ST. BONAVENTURE

Players in portal: 5.

Biggest loss: Chad Venning led the Bonnies in scoring (13.4). He played two seasons at Morgan State and two at St. Bonaventure. He transferred to Boston College.

VCU

Players in portal: 4.

Biggest loss: Max Shulga led VCU in scoring (14.0). He played his first three seasons at Utah State and followed coach Ryan Odom to VCU.

SAINT JOSEPH’S

Players in portal: 4.

Biggest loss: Lynn Greer III transferred to Temple after two seasons with the Hawks. He ranked fifth on the team in scoring (10.9). Temple, where his dad played, will be his third school. He played the first half of his freshman season at Dayton.

FORDHAM

Players in portal: 3.

Biggest loss: Elijah Gray averaged 8.4 points as a sophomore.

RICHMOND

Players in portal: 3.

Biggest loss: Dji Bailey ranked fourth on the team in scoring (10.2) in his fourth season at Richmond.

DUQUESNE

Players in portal: 2

Biggest losses: Both players in the portal, Andy Barba and Kailon Nicholls, played limited minutes last season.

GEORGE WASHINGTON

Players in portal: 2.

Biggest loss: Maximus Edwards ranked third on the team in scoring (12.4).

LOYOLA CHICAGO

Players in portal: 2.

Biggest losses: Ben Schweiger and Trey Lewis, the two players to leave Loyola, both appeared in 10 games and played limited minutes.