‘A tough pill to swallow’ — Reds fall to Pirates on Opening Day

Fernando Cruz, who made his big-league debut last season with the Reds at the age of 32, replaced Greene and walked the first three batters he faced, bring in two runs. A third run scored on a wild pitch. The Pirates took a 4-1 lead.

“He’s going to be fine,” Reds manager David Bell said of Cruz, “but yeah, that was a tough day. They weren’t biting on his splitter, and that’s his pitch.”

Spencer Steer cut into Pittsburgh’s lead with a home run in the fourth. Then in the fifth, a triple by a new Red, Jason Vosler, who started at first base in place of the injured Joey Votto, scored India and Fraley to tie the score at 4-4.

The Pirates took the lead in the eighth. ONeil Cruz, who hit a home run in the third to tie the game at 1-1, hit a sacrifice fly against Reds reliever Buck Farmer to score Ji Hwan Bae from third base.

Jonathan India gave the Reds a glimmer of hope with a one-out double in the ninth but was stranded at second.

The Reds lost their third straight home opener.

“We’re confident,” Bell said. “Our team believes in each other. We’re ready to come back after the off day and play Saturday.”

SATURDAY'S GAME

