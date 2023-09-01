Alter beats Meadowdale for second straight win

DAYTON — Moments after his team’s victory against Meadowdale on Thursday night, Alter High School coach Ed Domsitz had a message for his players: “We’ve got to be better.”

Sophomore running back Noah Jones rushed for two touchdowns and junior quarterback Gavin Connor threw two TD passes to senior Michael Russ to lead the Knights to a 35-0 win over Meadowdale on Thursday at Welcome Stadium.

Alter won its second straight game since falling to Fairmont 24-21 in the season opener. Domsitz, however, knows his team must limit errors to compete in big games this fall.

“We made a lot of mistakes early in the game,” Domsitz said. “Meadowdale played hard. They didn’t surprise me. (Coach Mills) is a new young coach taking it one game at a time like coaches do and his kids improved a lot from what we saw on the film. Our kids settled down after we made some mistakes and we got done what we needed to get done. I gotta hope we can play better football.”

Meadowdale fell to 1-2 on the season, but first-year coach Mike Mills was pleased with his team’s effort against one of the area’s most tradition-rich programs.

“It felt better than 35-0,” said Mills, who earned his first career victory in a 22-18 win over Cincinnati Woodward last week. “We walked out of here with a lot of pride. We played hard and we fought hard. I’m super proud of the guys. They went into this week a little nervous. We put it in their head that they were capable, they were more than capable. They played hard and we’re feeling good as a program right now.”

Jones scored on an 8-yard TD run midway throught the first quarter and followed with a 34-yard TD to make it 14-0.

Meadowdale drove to midfield on its next possession but was forced to punt. Alter fumbled one play later and the Lions recovered, but the Knights held on Meadowdale’s fourth down attempt.

Connor followed with a 33-yard TD pass to Russ midway through the second quarter and hit Russ again on a 31-yard TD pass in the final minute of the first half to give Alter a 28-0 halftime advantage.

“The sky is the limit for Gavin,” Domsitz said. “I think sometimes he shows inconsistencies. He can throw the football and we saw that with a few of his passes tonight. They were great passes, sort of broke the game open. That’s what we need. We’ve got to be able to continue to do that if we’re going to be successful down the road.”

Knights sophomore Mike Rose scored on a 43-yard run to open the second half and start the running clock.

Alter (2-1) travels to Trotwood-Madison (1-1) next Thursday night. Last season, the Rams overcame a 10-point deficit to beat Alter in a 26-24 thriller.

Meadowdale (1-2) will travel to Cincinnati next Friday night to face a Taft (2-0) program averaging 40 points per game through the first two weeks of the season.

“It doesn’t get any easier, but it will be a good one,” Mills said.