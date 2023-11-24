Alter eyes title game berth vs. old rival

The Alter football players set a preseason goal to play in the state semifinals. Their head coach, Ed Domsitz, has been around long enough — this is his 49th season in charge — to know it’s not that simple.

The Knights began the season 2-2. The losses certainly weren’t stunners against Division I Fairmont and Division III Trotwood-Madison. Domsitz said then he knew this team was better than the previous two that went 6-6, but he wasn’t making practice plans for Thanksgiving week.

“It’s usually been the case when we’ve won regional championships that you could see it happening from Week 1 or 2 on,” he said. “This year it took a little bit longer. I don’t want to say you’re questioning what you’re capable of, but it is a thing when you start out 2-2, that’s not exactly heading in the right direction to win a regional championship.”

But the Knights (11-3), who won their first regional in 1984, are here for the 13th time, and Domsitz has been the coach each time. The opponent at 7 p.m. Friday in the Division IV semifinal at Westerville Central High School is Steubenville (13-1).

Domsitz didn’t see something else unusual coming this season: “Let me just say it’s nice to finally to be coaching against someone who’s older than I am.”

Domsitz, 73, meets an old rival this week. Steubenville’s Reno Saccoccia is 74. He’s coached Big Red to 20 regional titles in the past 40 years and four state championships. The coaches first met in the Division II semifinals at Ohio Stadium in 1987 when Big Red won 28-10.

They split state finals in 2006 in Division III and 2008 in Division IV. Big Red won 34-33 in 2006 in Massillon after building a 34-13 halftime lead. Alter scored its final touchdown with 9:17 left but missed the extra point. Two years later Alter won the first of consecutive state titles, 21-6 in Canton, behind rushing and receiving touchdowns by Chris Borland.

Now two men with over 800 victories between them meet again. Saccoccia has 425 wins, all with Big Red, and Domsitz has 378 (306 at Alter and the others at Trotwood and Northmont). Saccoccia is the winningest coach in state history and Domsitz is No. 4. Domsitz is in two halls of fame: Miami Valley Football Coaches Association and Ohio High School Football Coaches Association. Saccoccia also is in the state coaches hall of fame and will be inducted in the 2024 class of the National High School Football Hall of Fame.

“You’re going to line up against teams that have already won 11, 12, maybe 13 games at this point, but when you look at the history of the program, it tells you that these kids know how to win, it tells you that the coaches know how to prepare their kids to win,” Domsitz said.

Big Red did that last week in a 14-7 win over Thornville Sheridan. Domsitz noted their quickness in the backfield and at receiver, and Big Red was carried by long touchdown runs by Jalen Minniefield and Savier Faulks, who totaled 218 rushing yards. Domsitz sees a more balanced offense that what he recalls from Big Red in the past.

Alter’s season has been defined by its defense, led by linebackers Henry Reifschneider and Connor Watkins, that peaked last week in a 17-0 shutout of Cincinnati Wyoming, a program that had a 75-game regular season winning streak snapped this season.

The Knights take a similar offensive approach as Steubenville. Domsitz loves the wishbone, but when he has talent for the passing game, he’s happy to put his quarterback in the shotgun and run out of spread formations. That style first surfaced when Austin Boucher played quarterback for the 2008 state champions. This year quarterback Gavin Connor (1,430 yards) and receivers Michael Russ and Carter Sheets complement the rushing attack of sophomores Noah Jones (1,163 yards) and Rod Owens (546 yards), plus Connor’s running ability (502 yards).

“It comes down to the fact that our kids are going to be on the field against their kids,” Domsitz said. “We think our people are going to be prepared. I know their people are going to be prepared. That’s what makes it real interesting. We don’t know what’s going to happen Friday night.”