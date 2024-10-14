Alter takes first-round lead in quest for 3rd straight state boys golf championship

Alter's T.J. Kreusch shot a first-round 74 in the Division II state tournament on Sunday in Akron. DDN file photo

Alter High School’s boys golf team is one round away from its third straight Division II state championship.

The Knights will take a one-shot lead into the final round Monday at Firestone Country Club in Akron. Alter fired a 308 in the first round on Sunday. The Knights lead Ottawa Hills by one shot. Springfield Northwestern is third at 321.

Senior T.J. Kreusch and sophomore Matthew Kreusch both shot 74 to lead Alter. Junior Andrew Gochenouer shot 77, followed by senior Grady Tabar (83) and junior Charlie Anderson (84).

Finley Barnett of Cincinnati Wyoming fired a first-round 68 and has a six-shot lead for medalist honors.

In the girls tourney at Firestone, Fenwick is eighth entering Monday’s final round. The Falcons carded a 357 on Sunday. Columbus Academy leads the field at 339.

