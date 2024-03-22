Alter seeking first state final appearance since 2003

Alter is playing in the D-II state semifinals for the second time in three years. In 2022, the Knights fell to eventual state champion Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary. Last year, Alter lost to Chaminade-Julienne in a D-II regional final game.

“If you’re in the final four, you’ve earned your way and we certainly have this year,” said Alter coach Eric Coulter, who served under former Knights coach Joe Petrocelli. “In the tournament run, we’re playing our best basketball right now and that’s where you want to play it. I just feel like the (Greater Catholic League Co-Ed) prepares us for this. Our league is always strong and represents well in the tournament. We’re happy to be playing well and happy to be in the final four again.”

The best part, said Alter senior Joe Brand, is that they get to do it in front of their fans at UD Arena.

“It’s special,” he said. “I’ve been a part of this program for three years now and it’s definitely been a blessing. The whole community supports us and as we saw here tonight, the crowd is great, the atmosphere is great. I expect nothing less from them.”

With a win, Alter will play in a state championship game for the first time since 2003. The Knights are seeking the state fourth title in program history (1978, 1999 and 2001).

Knights senior Gavin Leen saw action in the state semifinals as a sophomore. Two years later, he hopes to make it even further.

“I’m excited to get back,” Leen said. “I had a defined role (in 2022), but now obviously being a senior you’ve got this chip on your shoulder that you can’t go without getting it. That’s just what’s motivated me.”

The Knights graduated eight seniors from last year’s squad, but Leen (10.2 ppg) and Brand (10.7 ppg) have stepped up to fill leadership roles, Coulter said. They also added junior R.J. Greer — one of the top recruits in the 2025 class — who transferred from Springboro. He’s fit in well, Coulter said, and is averaging 15.6 ppg.

Youngstown Ursuline beat Canfield 60-35 in a regional final game to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 1994.

Ursuline is led by 6-foot-7 senior post Jayden Payne (16 ppg) and freshman guard Jaylen Gunther (11.3 ppg). The Irish, led by coach Keith Gunther, will throw several different defenses to disrupt the Knights’ offense, Coulter said.

“He takes defense very seriously and has a really talented group,” Coulter said. “They’ve got good guard play and (Payne) is a load inside as well. They’re blowing teams out in the tournament and they’ve won a lot of games. They’re going to be a really good (test) for us. We’re going to have to play our best basketball to beat them.”

The key, Coulter said, will be handling Ursuline’s pressure, rebounding and being patient on offense.

“We have to do the things we’ve done, we have to be patient and not search for shots, just find them,” Coulter said. “I know that they’re going to make things really difficult for us in the halfcourt to try to take things away, but it’s hard to take things away for a long stretch of time. We’re just going to be us on the offensive end and defensively make sure we communicate, know where shooters are and make sure they don’t get on the offensive glass.”