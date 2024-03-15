Alter shakes off slow start, rolls into regional final

“Just calming them down, telling them it’s going to be all right,” Leen said. “The adrenaline flows, everyone gets a little nervous. Just stay the course, and we’ll be fine.”

Leen’s message served as the calm before the Alter storm.

The Knights turned a one-point deficit into a 14-point halftime lead with a 17-3 run to close the first half. And they kept raining threes in the third quarter on their way to a 63-42 victory Thursday night at Butler High School.

The ninth-ranked Knights (20-7) will try to win a second regional title under Eric Coulter at 7 p.m. Saturday against Cincinnati Wyoming (24-3), a 50-38 winner over Hamilton Badin.

“I say to them all the time you got to soak it in and appreciate it because you’ve earned it if you get this far,” Coulter said.

If the Knights beat Wyoming, they will play in the state semifinals for the second time in three seasons and 11th time in program history. Joe Petrocelli coached the Knights to the first nine state tournaments.

“Coach Petro, this is the stuff that he that he was able to do with great kids and good players,” said Coulter, who served as an assistant before taking over for Petrocelli in the 2013-14 season. “I’m just kind of continuing the Alter tradition. I get great players and try to do things that he taught me how to do and try to be in the same position that we’re in right now.”

The slow start didn’t bother Alter. And R.J. Greer changed the game with all 13 of his points in the second quarter. He made two 3-pointers and Brady Conner and Joe Brand made one each for a 32-18 halftime lead.

“You don’t go to a game and miss every shot,” Leen said. “They’ll eventually hit. So just keep trusting what you’ve worked on and how we play.”

That’s why Coulter didn’t instruct his team to shoot fewer 3-pointers. He did tell them to look for more driving opportunities but not to pass open threes.

“That’s what we do,” Coulter said. “We shoot a high percentage from the three, so it could turn on like a light switch.”

Leen lit it up in the third quarter with three 3-pointers and 11 points that led the Knights to their largest lead at 50-22 late in the quarter. In the fourth, he made four of six free throws and finished with 21 points. Conner added 13 points and the Knights finished with nine 3-pointers.

Alder, playing in its first regional since 1979, hoped to stay in the game with a big night from Central District Division II player of the year Peyton Heiss. He scored 15 points but only six in the first half as the Knights not only shot their way to the big lead but also defended well.

Alter’s length and highly active 2-3 zone defense made it difficult for Alder to get open shots and attack the basket.

“We had some big guys come in this week to help us out, but it’s nothing like the real thing,” Alder coach Derek Dicke said. “Those guys know what they’re doing, and they’re very good at it.”