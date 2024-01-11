Alter’s jam-packed schedule includes Flyin’ to the Hoop

“I don’t know that there’s a Dayton basketball player that wouldn’t want to go to the Flyin’ To The Hoop,” Coulter said. “Our kids don’t think about four games in six days, they just think about we play in Flyin’ To The Hoop and we get to go to Columbus and play the next day.”

The annual Flyin’ event features eight Dayton area teams, several other top Ohio teams and several out-of-state prep teams. The schedule begins with two games Friday, then shifts to six on Saturday, six on Sunday and five on Monday. Tickets are still available.

Alter (9-1) opened the week with a 69-62 victory over Beavercreek (8-2), one of the top teams in the Greater Western Ohio Conference. The Knights play a Greater Catholic League Coed road game Friday at Hamilton Badin (3-6). On Sunday they travel to Ohio Dominican at 5 p.m. to face Westerville North (8-2), one of the top Division I Central Ohio teams, at the three-day, 19-game Battle in the 614, an event that features only Ohio teams.

“We have a good record, and I still think that we haven’t even played our best basketball yet,” Coulter said. “We’ve played OK at times, but my guys find a way to win.”

When Coulter accepted the 614 invitation in May he didn’t know his team would be invited to FTTH. But he couldn’t say no, and he didn’t want to. Alter’s last appearance was a 72-52 loss to Lutheran East in 2020. The Knights were supposed to play Akron Buchtel the next year but the event was canceled because of the Covid pandemic.

“It’s good for our kids, but it’s also going to really test us from a lot of different aspects,” Coulter said. “When you have that many tough games, physically it’s going to wear on us there’s no question about it. But you’ve got to take advantage of some of these things that you get invited to.”

Alter’s opponent from Florida is led by juniors Alex Lloyd and Dwayne Wimbley. Lloyd holds offers from Dayton, Florida and Florida State. Wimbley’s offer list includes Florida State and Miami (Fla).

“They’re everything,” Coulter said. “They have three kids that are really good players. When you’re talking about prep schools, you’re talking about a whole different level. There’s good basketball in Dayton, and there are teams that do really well in this event, but it’s still a tough task.”

The Knights are led by their own Division I prospect, junior guard R.J. Greer. Known for his shooting, Greer averages 19.1 points and is shooting 42.6% from 3-point range. He announced a final three of Cincinnati, North Carolina State and Penn State. Greer scored 32 points in Tuesday’s win over Beavercreek.

“R.J. is a special player,” Coulter said. “He can really shoot the basketball, but he’s not selfish at all. He looks for his teammates, and they do the same.”

21st Beacon Orthopaedics Flyin’ to the Hoops

Trent Arena, Kettering

Friday, Jan. 12, 2024

Combine Academy (N.C.) vs. Canyon Academy (Ariz.), 6:30 p.m.

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Faith Family Academy (Texas), 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024

Dunbar vs. Walnut Ridge, 11:30 a.m.

Wayne Trace vs. Miami East, 1:15 p.m.

Canyon Academy (Ariz.) vs. Western Reserve Academy (Ohio), 3 p.m.

Lutheran East vs. Isiodre Newman (La.), 4:45 p.m.

Faith Family Academy (Texas) vs. Garfield Heights, 6:30 p.m.

Westminster Academy (Fla.) vs. Alter, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024

Newport (Ky.) vs. Middletown, 11:30 a.m.

Woodward vs. Beavercreek, 1:15 p.m.

Lutheran West vs. Wayne, 3 p.m.

Lima Senior vs. Pickerington Central, 4:45 p.m.

Oak Ridge (Fla.) vs. St. Ignatius, 6:30 p.m.

Isidore Newman (La.) vs. Centerville, 8:15 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 15, 2024

Lloyd Memorial (Ky.) vs. Preble Shawnee, 11:30 a.m.

Pickerington North vs. St. Xavier, 1:15 p.m.

Richmond Heights vs. Westminster Academy, 3 p.m.

Reynoldsburg vs. Oak Ridge (Fla.), 4:45 p.m.

Sycamore vs. Fairmont, 6:30 p.m.