ANALYSIS: 5 takeaways from Bengals’ preseason loss to Bears

The Bengals didn’t use any starters on offense, and Dax Hill and DJ Turner were the only potential starters on defense that played. Chicago used its offensive starters the entire first half but switched to defensive backups midway through the second quarter as the Logan Woodside-led Bengals remained scoreless. Evan McPherson got Cincinnati on the board with a 54-yard field goal as time expired going into halftime, trailing 10-3.

Here are five takeaways from the game:

1. College free agent linebacker shines

Undrafted college free agent linebacker Maema Njongmeta stood out in the preseason opener last week with 10 tackles against Tampa Bay’s backups and a team-high PFF grade of 91.5, but he showed that was no fluke Saturday.

Njongmeta recorded four of his seven tackles in the first half, playing against Caleb Williams and the Bears’ starters on offense, including making two straight stops on a third-straight three-and-out drive for Chicago. He’s been a fun player to watch, and although he came in as a bit of an unknown, he’s making a strong case for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Saturday’s game was particularly important for the University of Wisconsin product, as he was playing close to his hometown of Lincolnshire, Illinois.

2. Jenkins shows progress

Kris Jenkins has been a little slow coming along in his first NFL training camp but he recorded his first sack when he used a nice spin move to get to Caleb Williams. It was the Bengals’ only sack of the day.

The Bengals are searching for answers in their defensive line rotation, and Jenkins was able to show he’s more than just a power guy, which he was known for at Michigan. Using his athleticism to get to the quarterback shows he has more to offer in the pass rush, and he looked better against the run Saturday as well.

Jenkins struggled in the preseason opener, so it was a bit of a redemption performance for him.

3. Up and down day for Josh Newton

Hill and Turner only played the first two drives, and coach Zac Taylor said afterward in his postgame press conference that environmental factors with the rain and slick field conditions factored into the decision to pull them out.

That meant plenty of opportunities for rookie fifth-round pick Josh Newton to continue his strong start to the preseason.

Newton entered on the third drive and had a big pass breakup against D.J. Moore to force the third punt and showed some other splash plays, but also had his share of miscues. He got beat by Tyler Scott and ended up with a defensive pass interference call for a 43-yard penalty that helped set up Chicago’s field goal to make it 3-0 in the second quarter.

Newton also had a holding penalty on special teams and was caught flat-footed in a one-on-one matchup with Dante Pettis on a 4-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. He continues to be a player to watch in a young cornerback room.

4. Is Jackson Carman’s roster spot in jeopardy?

The Bengals have much to sort out with the back end of the offensive line room, and now offensive tackle D’Ante Smith is reportedly done for the season due to a patellar tendon tear suffered in the joint practice Thursday.

Cincinnati took a look at some other options Saturday, and Jackson Carman, who was listed as Orlando Brown Jr.’s backup, didn’t play a snap until the fourth quarter. Carman, the 2021 second-round draft pick, struggled in the opener with four penalties, and it appears his roster spot could be in jeopardy.

College free agent signee Jaxson Kirkland started at left tackle and Cody Ford was at right tackle. That mean some shifting around elsewhere, as Nate Gilliam played left guard, rookie Matt Lee was at center, and Trey Hill slid over to right guard.

Perhaps the Bengals are finding some solutions there. The second-string offensive line was pretty solid in pass protection against the Bears’ starters on defense, allowing just one sack the first half.

5. A new option emerges at returner

The Bengals gave wide receiver Jermaine Burton a look as a punt and kick returner Saturday, and he could be another option going forward. He finished with two kick returns for 58.0 yards and had a big 23-yard punt return negated by a penalty when Dajahn Anthony was flagged for a facemask.

Burton took reps as a returner during practice on Thursday for the first time and with Charlie Jones and Trenton Irwin both getting the game off, it was a good time to give Burton a chance in a game setting.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said on the radio halftime show that sources told him Burton looked good as a returner in college, but he just didn’t get used there because of his role in the offense. Tobin said young guys have to have roles, and the return game could be a good one for Burton if he isn’t going to be as heavily used in the offense.