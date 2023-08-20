ANALYSIS: 5 takeaways from Bengals’ preseason tie vs. Falcons

While the backup quarterback play has been largely disappointing this preseason, the Cincinnati Bengals still saw some positives in other areas of the offense Friday to help make roster decisions a little clearer and the defense looked strong until the final drive.

Jake Browning led a go-ahead drive to give the Bengals a three-point lead in the final minute on Chase Brown’s 1-yard run, but the Atlanta Falcons made a 45-yard field goal with two seconds left to force a 13-13 tie in their second preseason game Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

These games don’t go to overtime, so Cincinnati is still looking for its first win with backups playing all but about one series this preseason.

Here are five takeaways from the tie:

1. Inconsistency still hurting QBs

The Bengals want to see some consistency out of whomever is going to be their backup quarterback this season. That hasn’t been the case despite some flashes in training camp and on Friday’s final drive.

Trevor Siemian completed just 7 of 14 passes for 62 yards in the first half and despite a decent 10-play drive to begin the game, the offense couldn’t get points. That possession ended in a turnover on downs, and that was the only drive with more than 10 plays that Siemian was a part of.

Browning shared a similar start to open the second half but the Bengals got a field goal out of it; then the next 12-play drive ended in a turnover on downs. He bounced back after throwing an interception in the fourth quarter to eventually lead that go-ahead drive while completing all five of his passes for 47 yards to set up Brown’s score. But, still the ups and downs aren’t instilling a lot of confidence.

Cincinnati went 21 drives before getting its first offensive touchdown this preseason.

Wide receivers Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones continue to make plays and have proven themselves this preseason. Iosivas had five catches for 44 yards on 10 targets, bringing him to 20 targets in two games, and Jones, who is playing through a shoulder injury, had four catches for 36 yards.

2. Evans continues to make his case

Chris Evans has shown big progress this preseason, taking advantage of extra opportunities while Trayveon Williams is still working back from an ankle injury.

He’s always been a capable receiver but is showing even more in pass protection and some improvement in downhill running. Friday’s performance was solid, though the numbers don’t reflect much. He finished with just 15 yards on seven carries and had two catches for 20 yards, but he’s making plays look easy in the passing game and that could be enough to earn the third-down running back role.

Brown found the endzone Friday but still hasn’t done enough outside of short-yardage situations. Although Brown doesn’t shy away from contact, he’s not the physical asset Evans is in the passing game.

3. Offensive line still shuffling

Jonah Williams was the only offensive starter to play Friday, getting snaps through the first series before his day ended. Bengals coach Zac Taylor had said he didn’t need to see Williams in a game before Sept. 10 at Cleveland, but with the former first-round draft pick switching positions and coming back from offseason knee surgery, it was a good chance to get him comfortable before the real competition begins.

Jackson Carman filled the left tackle role he’s been working at in training camp since it became clear Williams had earned the starting right tackle spot, and he still had some moments of struggle in pass protection. He continues to prove himself in the running game but needs more consistency all around.

D’Ante Smith replaced Williams at right tackle after the first series, and Carman ended up finishing the game there – playing deep into the fourth quarter for a second straight preseason game.

Meanwhile, Max Scharping got the start at center as the Bengals continue to see if he could be the backup there. Trey Hill started at right guard, and the two later swapped. Scharping seems a lock to make the roster, and Hill likely still makes it but if Scharping can prove effective enough at center on top of his normal guard play, that could open room for someone else to sneak in over Hill.

4. Another strong defensive performance

The Bengals used all their defensive starters on the opening drive, except cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, and although the Falcons chewed up 10 minutes off the clock on a 14-play drive, Cincinnati got the stop. Second-round draft pick DJ Turner II played cornerback opposite of Cam Taylor-Britt.

The Falcons had first-and-goal from the 4-yard line but back-to-back false start penalties set them back, and Dax Hill made an open-field tackle on Bijan Robinson on second down to set up a big third-down opportunity. Mike Hilton batted Desmond Ridder’s pass into the air, and Joseph Ossai snagged the interception. Ossai has looked solid all training camp.

Atlanta had another long drive in the second quarter but settled for a field goal. The Falcons also had two turnovers on downs but got their lone touchdown in the third quarter on an eight-play, 79-yard drive. The run defense gave up 116 yards, and Atlanta finished with 300 yards passing but Lou Anarumo will look at the points surrendered and should be mostly satisfied, aside from the final drive when the Bengals allowed the Falcons to move quickly to get into field goal range.

5. Deep defenisve line

The Bengals will have some tough decisions to make on the defensive line, and a few players that likely don’t have a shot at the 53-man roster simply because of numbers keep flashing. That again was the case Friday.

Raymond Johnson III had five tackles, two quarterback hurries and a shared sack to put him at eight tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and three quarterback hits through two games. Dominique Davis has shared some spotlight as well and finished with five tackles and one quarterback hurry.

And Jeffrey Gunter was disruptive at times Friday as well, while he tries to stay in the mix. He split that sack with Johnson and had a quarterback hurry to go with three tackles. Cincinnati was without Myles Murphy because of illness, unfortunate timing for the Atlanta native.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Bengals at Commanders, 6:05 p.m., 1530, 102.7, 104.7