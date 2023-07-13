Anthony Grant’s son joins Dayton’s 2023-24 roster as preferred walk-on

The Dayton Flyers announced the addition of 11 players — eight scholarship players and four preferred walk-ons — to the 2023-24 roster on Thursday.

All but two of them have been previously reported. The latest additions are preferred walk-ons Makai Grant, the youngest son of head coach Anthony Grant, and Miamisburg graduate CJ Napier, a 6-foot-6 grad transfer from Ohio Northern who started all 73 games of his career at ONU and averaged 17.1 points a game in his career.

Makai, a 6-1 guard, joins fellow 2023 Chaminade Julienne graduate Evan Dickey, a 6-3 guard who started for two state semifinal teams, among a group of four preferred walk-ons. The other player in that group is Will Maxwell, a 6-4 guard from Oakwood High School who was a two-time Division II All-Ohio selection.

Dayton also officially announced the addition of four transfers (Enoch Cheeks, Javon Bennett, Isaac Jack and Nate Santos) and three freshmen (Marvel Allen, Petras Padegimas and Jaiun Simon).

In other news from the UD press release:

• Darren Hertz is now UD’s Assistant Coach/Director of Program Development.

• Sean Damaska, who was the director of basketball operations last season, is now an assistant coach/recruiting coordinator.

• Leron Black, who was a graduate assistant the last two seasons, will stay with the program as the video coordinator.

• UD is now looking to hire a new director of basketball operations.

• John Brannen has left the program after one season as program analyst and senior special assistant, and Tyler Carter has moved on after two seasons as a graduate assistant.