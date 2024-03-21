Archdeacon: ‘We’ll be friends again after the game’ — UD’s Holmes to face pals in NCAA Tournament

And as a redshirt freshman, he wasn’t apprehensive about facing the No. 7 seed Dayton Flyers and their All American DaRon Holmes II.

Isaac and his older brother K.J., the Wolfpack’s 6-foot-10, fifth-year post player who’ll often guard Holmes, are good friends of the Flyers’ big man.

They all grew up in the Phoenix area and have known each other since they were middle schoolers.

“A lot of people don’t know that,” a somewhat surprised Holmes said in the Delta Center dressing room the day before the game. “I know them very well. I met them in camps growing up and our families are very close. We went to the same middle school, the same high school.

“K.J. was like a big brother to me and all my friends.

“We go way back. We’re like very close.”

And that’s why Isaac was a bit conflicted before the game.

“I mean it’s pretty crazy,” he said. “Me and K.J. and DaRon — we live in a seven-mile radius (back in the Phoenix area) and here we are on this same stage. DaRon and I played at the same rec (center), played in pick-up games, went to camps.

“Man, I know that dude! It’s crazy.”

That’s why when he first takes the floor in warmups today, looks to the other end of the court and sees Holmes, what does he do?

He doesn’t want to ignore him, but if he goes over and talks, will it be seen as fraternizing with the enemy? Or softening his and his teammates’ edge?

“I’m thinking about that right now,” he said. “I just don’t know yet. There might be a little dap (fist bump), but for sure, after the game, I’ll dap him up and respect.”

When Holmes heard about Isaac’s concerns, he just laughed:

“I know I’m definitely going to go over and say something.”

‘It’s all business’

“I’ve known DaRon since I was about 13,” K.J. said. “My dad used to have a sports camp and we all went to it.

“I’m probably three years older than DaRon, but he was just like this tall lanky kid and I was also a lanky kid and we just clicked. Our parents got along with each other, and it just trickled down.

“My brother played on the same middle school team with him and then Issac went to Millennium High School where DaRon had been paying. But senior year DaRon left and went to Monteverde Academy.

“But we’ve just always stayed in touch.”

He said they see each other when they’re all back home.

“I used to go to Life Time (gym/fitness club) when I was in Phoenix, “Isaac said. “I’d see his Pops there and I’d dap him up. DaRon’s family’s cool people. His younger brother is a cool kid.”

Both K.J. and Isaac said they followed DaRon’s stellar season this year from afar and have been impressed.

As for playing against each other, DaRon said: “That’s part of basketball. There’s times you’re going to play against friends. It’ll be interesting. It’s actually pretty cool.”

K.J. agreed, but said he wasn’t going to be disarmed by DaRon’s affable nature and easy embrace:

“Right now, I’m sure he’s in the same mindset. It’s all business.

“We’ll be friends again after the game.”