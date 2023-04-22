Arroyo’s HR leads Dragons past Whitecaps

The Dragons collected a season-high 11 hits in the game, including five in the seventh. Austin Hendrick, Tyler Callihan, Austin Callahan, and Hayden Jones each had two hits for Dayton (5-8).

The Dragons scored two runs in the top of the first inning to take an early lead. With two outs, Tyler Callihan lined a single to left field and Austin Callahan followed with a double to the gap in left-center to bring in Callihan from first. Michael Trautwein then singled through the middle to score Callahan and make it 2-0. West Michigan (8-5) tied the game with two runs in the third.