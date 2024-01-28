Athlete of the Week: Dillon Campbell, Legacy Christian Academy

Name: Dillon Campbell
School: Legacy Christian Academy
Grade: Senior
Age: 19
Sports: Wrestling and soccer
Claim to fame/honors: Three-time state champion; committed to Virginia Tech; ranked eighth in the country at 132 pouds
Bet you didn’t know: I golf
Words I live by: Strive for perfection
Toughest opponent: Myself
Meet-day rituals: Listen to music
What’s on my bedroom walls: My state brackets
When I’m bored I like to: Play video games
Favorite movie: Creed
Person who would play me in a movie: Kevin Hart
Favorite TV show: Family Guy
Favorite musical artist: lil Baby
I can’t live without: My friends
I can live without: Vegetables
Event I’d like to attend: UFC fight
Favorite book: Where the red fern grows
Favorite home-cooked meal: Grandma’s fried chicken
Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings
Favorite smell: Bacon
Favorite cereal: Froot Loops
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Dick’s Sporting Goods
Vegetable I won’t eat: All
I’d love to trade places for a day with: Conor McGregor
Whose mind would I like to read? Elijah Isaiah’s
Place where I’d love to travel? Japan
Talent you’d like to have? Singing
Favorite school subject: English
Favorite athlete: Conor McGregor
Favorite team: Bengals
Favorite Olympic sport: Wrestling
Something in the world I’d like to change: Poverty
Favorite sports moment: Winning a team state title freshman year
Favorite junk food: Chocolate
Best thing about wrestling: Relationships I have built
In 10 years, I hope to be: A UFC fighter
