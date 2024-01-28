Athlete of the Week: Dillon Campbell, Legacy Christian Academy

Grade: Senior

Age: 19

Sports: Wrestling and soccer

Claim to fame/honors: Three-time state champion; committed to Virginia Tech; ranked eighth in the country at 132 pouds

Bet you didn’t know: I golf

Words I live by: Strive for perfection

Toughest opponent: Myself

Biggest influence:

Meet-day rituals: Listen to music

What’s on my bedroom walls: My state brackets

When I’m bored I like to: Play video games

Favorite movie: Creed

Person who would play me in a movie: Kevin Hart

Favorite TV show: Family Guy

Favorite musical artist: lil Baby

I can’t live without: My friends

I can live without: Vegetables

Event I’d like to attend: UFC fight

Favorite book: Where the red fern grows

Favorite home-cooked meal: Grandma’s fried chicken

Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings

Favorite smell: Bacon

Favorite cereal: Froot Loops

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Dick’s Sporting Goods

Vegetable I won’t eat: All

I’d love to trade places for a day with: Conor McGregor

Whose mind would I like to read? Elijah Isaiah’s

Place where I’d love to travel? Japan

Talent you’d like to have? Singing

Favorite school subject: English

Favorite athlete: Conor McGregor

Favorite team: Bengals

Favorite Olympic sport: Wrestling

Something in the world I’d like to change: Poverty

Favorite sports moment: Winning a team state title freshman year

Favorite junk food: Chocolate

Best thing about wrestling: Relationships I have built

In 10 years, I hope to be: A UFC fighter

