Athlete of the Week: Kaylee Fritz, Northmont

Name: Kaylee Fritz
School: Northmont
Grade: Senior
Age: 17
Sports: Bowling
Claim to fame/honors: Team captain and vocal leader has been the anchor bowler all season for Baker games; honors student plans to study biochemistry in college
Bet you didn’t know: My favorite color is pink
Words I live by: Don’t let things you can’t control get in the way of your success
Toughest opponent: Beavercreek
Biggest influence: My older brother Bradlee and my mom
Game-day rituals: I listen to music
What’s on my bedroom walls: My awards and medals
When I’m bored I like to … go to the bowling alley or go to the gym
Favorite movie: The Harry Potter Series
Person who would play me in a movie: Florence Pugh
Favorite TV show: One Tree Hill
Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen
I can’t live without: My dogs
I can live without: Television
Event I’d like to attend: Country Music Awards
Favorite book: Wonder
Favorite home-cooked meal: Chili
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
Favorite smell: Ralph Lauren Romance
Favorite cereal: Cocoa Krispies
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Target
Vegetable I won’t eat: Broccoli
I’d love to trade places for a day with: Morgan Wallen
Whose mind would I like to read? My Dad
Place where I’d love to travel? Paris, France
Talent you’d like to have? Professional Race Car driver
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite athlete: Pete Weber
Favorite team: Los Angeles Angels
Favorite Olympic sport: Swimming
Something in the world I’d like to change: Poor treatment of animals
Favorite sports moment: When I got a Dutch 200 game my freshman year of high school
Favorite junk food: Ice cream
Best thing about bowling: Making new friends and the feeling you get after scoring good
In 10 years, I hope to be … graduated from med school and starting my career as a physician
