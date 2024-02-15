Athlete of the Week: Kaylee Fritz, Northmont

Grade: Senior

Age: 17

Sports: Bowling

Claim to fame/honors: Team captain and vocal leader has been the anchor bowler all season for Baker games; honors student plans to study biochemistry in college

Bet you didn’t know: My favorite color is pink

Words I live by: Don’t let things you can’t control get in the way of your success

Toughest opponent: Beavercreek

Biggest influence: My older brother Bradlee and my mom

Game-day rituals: I listen to music

What’s on my bedroom walls: My awards and medals

When I’m bored I like to … go to the bowling alley or go to the gym

Favorite movie: The Harry Potter Series

Person who would play me in a movie: Florence Pugh

Favorite TV show: One Tree Hill

Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen

I can’t live without: My dogs

I can live without: Television

Event I’d like to attend: Country Music Awards

Favorite book: Wonder

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chili

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

Favorite smell: Ralph Lauren Romance

Favorite cereal: Cocoa Krispies

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Target

Vegetable I won’t eat: Broccoli

I’d love to trade places for a day with: Morgan Wallen

Whose mind would I like to read? My Dad

Place where I’d love to travel? Paris, France

Talent you’d like to have? Professional Race Car driver

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite athlete: Pete Weber

Favorite team: Los Angeles Angels

Favorite Olympic sport: Swimming

Something in the world I’d like to change: Poor treatment of animals

Favorite sports moment: When I got a Dutch 200 game my freshman year of high school

Favorite junk food: Ice cream

Best thing about bowling: Making new friends and the feeling you get after scoring good

In 10 years, I hope to be … graduated from med school and starting my career as a physician

