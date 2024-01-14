Beavercreek plays ‘fast’ to down Woodward at Flyin’

“We usually don’t play that they fast,” said Beavers’ senior Liam Gluck, who scored 20 points. “They tried to slow us down a little bit with the press, but it was fun playing that fast.”

Isaiah-Michael Williams led the Beavers (10-2) with a game-high 28 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, and Kaden Ellerbe scored 24.

“Guys are really dialed in and getting focused about what we want to do,” head coach Isaiah Williams said. “The emphasis here today was do what we’ve been coached to do. Don’t let the moment overtake you where you do things uncharacteristic of yourself because you want to make a highlight, but just be who we are.”

In a game that saw six lead changes and six ties, the Beavers committed 23 turnovers and forced 19. Williams tied the Bulldogs (8-6) at 68 with 5:39 left. From there, the Beavers took control and led the rest of the way.

“We stopped turning the ball over,” Gluck said. “That was a big problem in the first half.”

The Beavers also created a few turnovers during the run that fueled their lead. Williams’ steal and layup pushed the lead to 77-68 with 1:31 left.

“We just always tried to be in the in the passing lanes,” Gluck said. “We didn’t really have any any idea that we would try to do that.”

The Beavers are having their best season in years and getting attention. The Flyin’ To The Hoop stage might have gotten to them at times, but the nerves didn’t last.

“We got strong with the ball,” Coach Williams said. “Sometimes the bright lights got us doing some things uncharacteristic. We don’t usually commit that many turnovers. But then we started to take care of the ball and we were able to score when we wanted to.”

Williams, Gluck and Ellerbe are the Beavers’ leading producers. But with the Gluck and Ellerbe being away from the team a lot in their summer pursuing their track and field careers, Coach Williams has leaned on his son to lead.

“He’s doing a good job of being a good leader, he’s doing a good job of keeping the guys intact,” Coach Williams said. “Hopefully we’re utilizing that to to our advantage so that he can continue to help lead and guide our team.”