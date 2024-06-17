Bengals announce training camp schedule: What you need to know about practices open to the public, season-ticket holders

Season Ticket Members and Waitlist Members not only have exclusive access to the first five practices but also a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 20. “Back Together Weekend,” a special evening practice on July 28, is among those first five practices. Members will receive more information via email about how to claim free tickets to the members-exclusive practices.

The Bengals will not hold a public practice inside Paycor Stadium this year due to the stadium’s concert schedule.

Training camp practices take place at the Kettering Health Practice Fields located just west of Paycor Stadium, and fans are encouraged to park in Lot 1, Lot A or Lot B at established prices. The practice fields offer bleacher seating for 1,250 fans, plus additional standing room along the sidelines.

Admission for general public sessions is free and no ticket is required, but capacity is limited so admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for all practices. Concessions and Bengals merchandise will be available to purchase using credit cards and debit cards.

Players sign autographs for fans along the sidelines following practices with different position groups available each day.

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE:

Times are subject to change, so fans are advised to check bengals.com/camp on the days of practices for the latest times and for other important information.

NOTE: On dates not included below, there is no public access.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 1:15 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-3:55 p.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 25 (Club Members Only; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 1:15 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 26 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 1:15 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 28 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 5 p.m.

--Practice from 6-8 p.m.

MONDAY, JULY 29

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 1

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 2

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 4

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

MONDAY, AUG. 5

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 8

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

MONDAY, AUG. 12

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 13

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 20 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 1:15 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:30 p.m.