Bengals at Buccaneers: 5 things to know about today’s game

While tight end Hayden Hurst remains out with a calf injury, three Bengals wide receivers are questionable. Tyler Boyd (dislocated finger) and Tee Higgins (hamstring) are expecting to play after full participation Friday in practice, but Trent Taylor (hamstring) was still limited. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Boyd and Higgins were on track to play.

After missing last week’s game, except for one snap he wasn’t supposed to even play, Higgins was limited by a hamstring injury the first two days of practice this week. That he would play Sunday is less surprising than the potential for Boyd to play.

Boyd dislocated his finger on his second snap of the game last week against the Browns, and he said the bone was showing through his skin but he still wanted to return. He did not return to the game, and the other receivers – Taylor and Trenton Irwin, specifically – stepped up to make some big plays. Boyd is expecting some pain if he’s allowed to play, but said he would “make it work.”

2. Young defenders need to step up

The Bengals will be without defensive end Trey Hendrickson (wrist) and nickel cornerback Mike Hilton (knee), and Hilton’s backup, Jalen Davis, is doubtful with a thumb injury. That means the Bengals likely will need rookie safety Dax Hill to slide into that slot role, where he played some in college at Michigan. Second-year player Joseph Ossai is expected to start in Hendrickson’s place.

Hill hasn’t played more than six snaps in a game except at Cleveland when Eli Apple was out and Chidobe Awuzie went down late in the first half. Rookie second-round draft pick Cam Taylor-Britt started in Apple’s place and has remained a starter since Awuzie’s season-ending ACL tear. That means two rookies could take up two of the five spots in the secondary against one of the top passing teams in the league.

Veteran safety Michael Thomas spoke to Hill about his first game in the league coming against Brady when Thomas was with the Dolphins and Brady was leading the Patriots’ offense. Thomas got an interception that game on Dec. 15, 2013, and had three passes defensed.

“He said, ‘He (Brady) is going to test you right away, so simple coverage,’” Hill said. “He’s gonna make sure you’re doing it right. If not, he’s gonna attack you in different ways. So really just whatever he tries to test you at, make sure you do it the right way so he won’t keep going at you.”

For Ossai, a start would bring him full circle from when he first excited fans with a sack on Brady in a preseason game last year. He also had three pressures and was looking like a solid edge rusher until broke his wrist and suffered a knee injury that sidelined him his entire rookie season before it began. He was limited earlier this year by a shoulder injury but had a key sack against Kansas City two weeks ago.

3. Burrow vs. Brady

Burrow downplayed the comparisons being made all week between him and Brady, parallels that mention their football IQ, competitiveness and toughness. But, it’s impossible for a talented young quarterback like Burrow to avoid answering questions of that nature going up against the QB considered by many to be the “greatest of all-time.”

Brady has just 100 fewer passing yards than Burrow this season but just 17 touchdowns to Burrow’s 27, and Tampa Bay has struggled to put up points. Brady could be missing one of the best offensive tackles in the game right now with Tristan Wirfs questionable because of an ankle injury.

While Brady may have lost a step at age 45, he’s still a capable passer that can test a Bengals defense that is playing at a high level, allowing just 20.4 points per game (11th fewest) and 220.1 yards passing (20th).

“He’s just consistently been the same player,” Zac Taylor said. “I don’t notice any change in how he throws the ball, his velocity. He can still make all the same throws down the field. I’ve seen all that. Here he is, still the same consistent guy and finding a way to bring his team back and win games. He always puts them in a good position and they always have a chance with him at the helm.”

4. Bucs bring challenges on defense

Burrow and his banged-up or backup wide receivers may have an even playing field with Tampa Bay’s secondary also not at complete health.

Safeties Mike Edwards (hamstring) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) are questionable, and cornerback Jamel Dean (toe) is out. The middle of the Bucs’ defense could be hurting with nose tackle Vita Vea out with a calf injury. Additionally, outside linebackers Genard Avery (abdomen) and Carl Nassir (pectoral) are out, and Joe Tyron-Shoyinka (hip) is questionable.

Tampa Bay allows just 19.5 points per game (ninth fewest), 320.7 net yards (10th fewest) and 195.3 yards passing (sixth fewest).

“A really good defense,” coach Taylor said. “... The frontline guys put a lot of pressure on your run game and on your quarterback and the pass protections. Their two backers on the second level are good as any tandem as there is – I think they’ve played every single snap this year - and then in the secondary the safeties have been banged up, but it’s a really solid group from top to bottom. They really put a lot of pressure on the offense and make it very difficult.”

5. Playoff watch

The Bengals’ game next week might be more important for AFC playoff seeding when they play at New England, but Cincinnati is hoping to extend a five-game winning streak and players this week said they are eying the No. 1 seed. The Bengals are currently in the No. 5 position.

Baltimore, sitting in the No. 3 spot, maintains the lead in the AFC North on a tiebreaker and its remaining schedule is not as tough as the Bengals. The Ravens, who played at Cleveland on Saturday, wrap up the season against Atlanta and Pittsburgh at home then at Cincinnati on Jan. 8.

After the game vs. the Patriots, the Bengals host Buffalo on Monday Night Football on Jan. 2.

“We want that No. 1 seed, so we just gotta keep doing what we’re doing,” defensive tackle DJ Reader said.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Bengals at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., Ch. 7, 12; 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7