Bengals draft forecast: Our picks for all 7 rounds

Forbes was one of the most dangerous cornerbacks to throw at in college football the last three seasons, amassing 14 interceptions in his time with the Bulldogs, and he would fit in well with the Bengals’ defense emphasizing takeaways.

SECOND ROUND (NO. 60)

Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

Other options were mainly defensive linemen, like Wisconsin edge rusher Nick Herbig and Baylor defensive tackle Siak Ika, or positions not of great need like Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz. Washington was a solid option at No. 60 to hit on a position where the Bengals still have need even with the addition of Irv Smith and Friday’s re-signing of Drew Sample.

Washington went under the radar at Georgia behind Brock Bowers, but even as a rotational tight end for the Bulldogs, he flashed receiving ability with 28 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns and was a tremendous blocker, helping to open holes in the ground game and to protect quarterback Stetson Bennett.

THIRD ROUND (NO. 92)

Mojo Ojomo, DT, Texas

The Bengals often use the third round to draft defensive linemen, and they need someone behind B.J. Hill, so while the simulator had halfback Tank Bigsby as the best available player, Ojomo seems more along the lines of who they would draft here.

Anarumo likes versatile defenders and Ojomo lined up at nose tackle as a freshman before moving outside on the edge as a sophomore and then settling as a B-gap tackle the past two seasons. He also brings the largest wingspan among defensive tackles in this class, and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler describes Ojomo in The Beast draft guide as “a stout run defender with pass rush upside because of his length and play strength.”

Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

FOURTH ROUND (NO. 131)

Roschon Johnson, HB, Texas

The Bengals need running backs after the departure of Samaje Perine and uncertainty surrounding Joe Mixon’s future, so this time, the best available on the simulation board ends up being the pick.

Primarily a backup to standout Bijan Robinson, Johnson embraced his role and fits the culture of Cincinnati’s locker room with strong work ethic and leadership skills. He switched from quarterback as a freshman and made an impact on special teams and as a blocker. Brugler, who pegged Johnson as a third-round pick, described him as a “quick-footed, physical ball carrier with valuable third-down skills as a pass-catcher and blocker. He should immediately upgrade an NFL team’s running back rotation and be a core special teamer.”

FIFTH ROUND (NO. 163)

Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State

PFF’s simulator by this point highlighted backup quarterbacks, a couple halfback options and some cornerbacks – all positions the Bengals wouldn’t need more of or be likely to pick here. Hutchinson brings good height, size and speed, a competitive mindset and well-rounded game that could make him a rotational target for Joe Burrow.

Brugler projected him going as high as the third round, and noted Hutchinson “has the potential to be an eventual No. 2 in the NFL with additional polish,” something that could be helpful depending on plans with Tee Higgins, who is eligible for an extension. The Bengals might be more likely to seek a slot receiver that could potentially replace Tyler Boyd, who is in the last year of his contract, but Hutchinson would be a value pick at No. 163.

SIXTH ROUND (NO. 206)

Nick Broeker, OL, Ole Miss

The Bengals have a trend of adding depth to the offensive line in the late rounds and they can never have enough of that. Broeker also fits the mold of what the Bengals like in their draft picks, bring a team captain and someone that has played both guard and tackle in college. Feedback from NFL teams about his lack of length led him to a move from left tackle to left guard as a senior in 2022, and he helped block for an offense that ranked No. 3 in the FBS in rushing yards per game (256.6), which is an area the Bengals want to improve in 2023. Brugler projected him as fifth-round pick.

SEVENTH ROUND (NO. 246)

Caleb Murphy, EDGE, Ferris State

Although a Division II player, Murphy has shown the potential to develop into a pass rusher capable of going against higher-quality offensive linemen. He led Ferris State to back-to-back Division II national titles and had a record-breaking senior year, leading the NCAA in tackles for loss (39.0) and sacks (25.5) — the latter number breaking Terrell Suggs’ all-divisions single-season NCAA sack record. Brugler describes him as a “light-framed and peppy rusher,” who uses “natural dip to get underneath the reach of blockers and credits his ability to play close to the ground from wrestling most of his life.” He’ll need to build strength, but is an intriguing prospect in the final round.