Bengals finalize coaching staff

Hill joins the Bengals after spending the last six seasons (2015-20) as running backs coach at the University of Tulsa. He replaces Jemal Singleton, who served in that role from 2019 to 2020 but initially left to take the same position with the University of Kentucky football staff. This week, Singleton was announced to be leaving Kentucky to become running backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 32-year-old Hill brings 10 years of coaching experience. Prior to joining Tulsa, Hill spent three seasons (2012-14) at Baylor University as associate director of athletic performance for the football team. He began his coaching career at Iowa State in 2011 as a graduate assistant coach after playing running back and linebacker at Rice University from 2007 to 2010.