Bengals finalize coaching staff

The Cincinnati Bengals have finalized their coaching staff with the addition of new running backs coach Justin Hill – barring any other unexpected changes.
Cincinnati named Hill as running backs coach Friday and announced promotions for two returning staff members. Troy Walters takes over as the wide receivers coach, and Brad Kragthorpe switches from the role of an offensive assistant to now serving as assistant wide receivers coach.
The Bengals are seeking to bounce back from a 4-11-1 finish in 2020, as Zac Taylor prepares for his third season.
Hill joins the Bengals after spending the last six seasons (2015-20) as running backs coach at the University of Tulsa. He replaces Jemal Singleton, who served in that role from 2019 to 2020 but initially left to take the same position with the University of Kentucky football staff. This week, Singleton was announced to be leaving Kentucky to become running backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 32-year-old Hill brings 10 years of coaching experience. Prior to joining Tulsa, Hill spent three seasons (2012-14) at Baylor University as associate director of athletic performance for the football team. He began his coaching career at Iowa State in 2011 as a graduate assistant coach after playing running back and linebacker at Rice University from 2007 to 2010.
Walters, 44, is entering his second season with Cincinnati, and last year served as assistant wide receivers coach. He replaces Bob Bicknell, who served as the Bengals’ wide receivers coach from 2018-20.
Stepping into Walters’ former role, Kragthorpe, 28, is entering his third season with Cincinnati, and for the last two seasons served as offensive assistant.
The Bengals indicated in a press release Friday they believe these changes complete their coaching staff, which also saw the addition of Frank Pollack as offensive line coach and run game coordinator and Marion Hobby as defensive line coach.
BENGALS 2021 COACHING STAFF
HEAD COACH
Zac Taylor
ASSISTANT COACHES
Lou Anarumo (defensive coordinator)
Colt Anderson (assistant special teams)
Joey Boese (strength and conditioning)
Brian Callahan (offensive coordinator)
James Casey (tight ends)
Mark Duffner (senior defensive assistant)
Al Golden (linebackers)
Justin Hill (running backs)
Marion Hobby (defensive line)
Todd Hunt (assistant strength and conditioning)
Steve Jackson (secondary/cornerbacks)
Jordan Kovacs (defensive quality control)
Brad Kragthorpe (assistant wide receivers)
Robert Livingston (secondary/safeties)
Ben Martin (assistant offensive line)
Dan Pitcher (quarterbacks)
Frank Pollack (offensive line/run game coordinator)
Darrin Simmons (assistant head coach/special teams coordinator)
Garrett Swanson (assistant strength and conditioning)
Troy Walters (wide receivers)
STAFF
Doug Rosfeld (director of coaching operations)