Bengals holding pre-draft local players’ workout Tuesday

The workout gives the Bengals a chance to see some of the local products who will be available in the draft next week.

Chisholm, who attended Ryle High School in Union, Ky., was a first-team All-Pioneer Football League pick in 2022 after leading the league with 1,064 yards rushing (95.5 yards per game) and producing a team-high 17 total touchdowns. He was fifth in the Football Championship Series in rushing attempts with 236 carries and also caught 22 passes for 253 yards.