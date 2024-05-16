NFL releases 2024-25 schedule. Bengals set to play five primetime games

Among the primetime games, two of those are at home, including a Monday Night Football date with Washington at home in Week 3 and a Thursday night game against Cleveland on Dec. 19. The Bengals also play at the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, Oct. 13, and at Baltimore on Thursday night, Nov. 7, before a road Monday night matchup at Dallas on Dec. 9.

This is the first time in franchise history the Bengals are scheduled to play two Thursday night games.

“We’ll be ready to go,” Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt said Tuesday when asked about the early meeting with Kansas City. “We started off slower the past few years. Maybe playing the Chiefs that early will make us start off faster. That’s what we need. We need to start off faster.”

Cincinnati finishes the season at Pittsburgh in Week 18, but the day and time is to be determined, as is the Week 17 date with Denver at home. The Bengals have a bye in Week 12 after a trip to play the L.A. Chargers on Nov. 17 and before the Dec. 1 home game against Pittsburgh.

Other home games include hosting Baltimore Oct. 6, the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 27, at 4:25 p.m., and the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 3. Cincinnati also has road games against Carolina (Sept. 29) Cleveland (Oct. 20), and Tennessee (Dec. 15).

“It’s kind of the last step of getting ready to head into the season and knowing what you are about to face,” Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said last week when asked if he was interested in knowing the schedule. “We are excited every year that comes out.”

Preseason opponents also have been finalized and were announced Wednesday.

The Bengals will open the preseason at home against Tampa Bay on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m., then travel to Chicago to face the Bears on Aug. 17. Cincinnati will return to Paycor Stadium to host the Indianapolis Colts in a nationally televised preseason finale on Thursday, Aug. 22 (8 p.m. on Prime Video).

Single-game tickets for all 10 Bengals home games are on sale now at www.bengals.com/tickets.

CINCINNATI BENGALS 2024 SCHEDULE

(All times are Eastern. Home games are in CAPS. An asterisk [*] denotes a game subject to possible flexible scheduling.)

PRESEASON (day, date, opponent, time, TV network)

Sat., Aug. 10, TAMPA BAY, 7 p.m., Bengals Preseason TV Network

Sat., Aug. 17, at Chicago, 1 p.m., Bengals Preseason TV Network

Thurs., Aug. 22, INDIANAPOLIS, 8 p.m., Prime Video

REGULAR SEASON (day, date, opponent, time, TV network)

Sun., Sept. 8, NEW ENGLAND, 1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Sept. 15, at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Mon., Sept. 23, WASHINGTON, 8:15 p.m., ABC

Sun., Sept. 29, at Carolina, 1 p.m., FOX

Sun., Oct. 6, BALTIMORE*, 1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Oct. 13, at N.Y. Giants*, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Sun., Oct. 20 at Cleveland*, 1 p.m., CBS

Sun., Oct. 27, PHILADELPHIA*, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Sun., Nov. 3, LAS VEGAS*, 1 p.m., FOX

Thurs., Nov. 7, at Baltimore*, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sun., Nov. 17, at L.A. Chargers*, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Sun., Nov. 24, — BYE —

Sun., Dec. 1, PITTSBURGH*, 1 p.m., CBS

Mon. Dec. 9, at Dallas*, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Sun., Dec. 15, at Tennessee*, 1 p.m., FOX

Thurs., Dec. 19, CLEVELAND*, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

(day TBD), Dec. 28-29, DENVER, (time TBD), (TV network TBD)

(day TBD), Jan. 4-5, at Pittsburgh, (time TBD), (TV network TBD)