Bengals wrap up preseason at Commanders: 5 things to watch

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said none of the starters would be playing in the preseason finale, as players fighting for backup and specialist roles will have the chance to make one last case for spots on an NFL roster or practice squad.

The Bengals officially ended training camp Thursday and close their preseason schedule on the road against the Washington Commanders on Saturday. The Bengals are 0-1-1 in the first two games, coming off a tie at Atlanta last week.

Taylor said it’s not too late for players to prove something to the coaches, though they factor in the whole body of work beginning with training camp practices. NFL teams have to cut their rosters down to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday, and from there they form a 16-person practice squad.

Here are five things to watch in the preseason finale Saturday:

1. Quarterback battle

Jake Browning seems to have an edge over Trevor Siemian if the more consistent quarterback is going to win the backup job, but neither has run away with that competition so Saturday will be one final chance to make an impression.

Taylor said it would be challenging to get a quarterback outside of the organization up to speed quickly but didn’t rule out that possibility. Browning has completed 26 of 39 passes (66.7 percent) for 235 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions, while Siemian has completed 22 of 42 passes (52.4 percent) for 183 yards with one interception.

“(It’s) close,” Taylor said. “Those guys have both really worked on the things we’ve asked them to improve on. I do see them getting better every single day that passes. There’s more comfort in working with that group and making the checks and doing the things effectively that we want them to do. It’s been a tight race.”

2. Injuries impacting spots

A handful of injuries could impact position battles at cornerback, tight end and running back.

The cornerback room is banged up with Sidney Jones (hamstring) and DJ Turner (undisclosed/soreness) not practicing this week, and Chidobe Awuzie just working his way back into team activities. DJ Ivey, the team’s seventh-round draft pick this year, has been impressive in camp but Saturday could be a chance to solidify a spot.

Taylor confirmed that running back Trayveon Williams, who is working back from an ankle injury, won’t play Saturday so Chase Brown and Chris Evans are the only realistic options at the backup and third-down roles. The Bengals will have a decision to make regarding Williams, though, as he was expected to be the best option to back up Mixon.

At tight end, Mitchell Wilcox returned to practice this week and is expected to play Saturday. The question is if he can show enough to prove he’s still a good bet for a roster spot.

“He has looked as we had hoped in these two days (of practice),” Taylor said. “He’s feeling really good. How much work we’ll get him on Saturday, I’m not sure on that yet. He has proven to us he’s in good shape and ready to go and mentally understands what we need out of him from a scheme standpoint. He has done a good job executing.”

3. Sorting out the O-line room

The Bengals saw enough from Jonah Williams to determine he is their best right tackle, but now the swing tackle and other backup jobs need to be settled.

Jackson Carman started camp competing at right tackle until it was clear Williams had the starter role locked up, and then Carman moved back to left tackle. He’s competing with D’Ante Smith and Hakeem Adeniji, as two of the three are likely to make the roster.

“Like a lot of guys, continuing to improve and be consistent,” Taylor said of how he would evaluate Carman’s training camp. “That’s what we’re asking of a lot of those linemen. Show us consistency, continued improvement and what we’re teaching. There are a lot of guys in the mix doing a good job.”

Trey Hill, who has been the backup center, needs to show he’s still their best option there over Max Scharping, who also has been working at center and swapping at guard. Scharping stepped into a starting role last year when injuries took a toll late in the season.

4. Defensive line depth

The depth on the defensive line could be a good problem to have, but it makes some of the decisions in the back of the room difficult to sort out. There’s a good mix of young players with promise and guys with a little more experience that could end up becoming good bait for a trade if needed to bolster another position.

Raymond Johnson and Jeff Gunter are competing as third-string defensive ends on the current depth chart, and Domenique Davis and Jay Tufele are in that battle as defensive tackles. Second-year player Zach Carter seems to have earned a backup spot behind B.J. Hill.

Those guys have all made plays this preseason, so Saturday might be a necessary performance to tip the scales one way or the other. The Bengals already removed one option as defensive end Tarell Basham was waived Friday.

5. Special teams spots up for grabs

Some of the back end of the roster decisions will come down to what a player can do on special teams, and a couple of individuals stand out as big question marks because of the impact they have on special teams without much contribution at their regular positions.

Stanley Morgan doesn’t really have much of a role as a wide receiver, and veteran Michael Thomas is more of mentor at safety, but both have made significant contributions on special teams. With other players stepping up in their positions, will there be enough room to keep them without sacrificing on special teams?

The punter competition is still alive, technically, but it seems Brad Robbins is the runaway candidate. There’s still some question as to whether Charlie Jones has shown enough as a return specialist, especially while playing through a shoulder injury. Trent Taylor has been the punt returner in the past but now there are some other good options in the receiver room. Andrei Iosivas has showed a lot of promise and Jones is expected to be a potential starting slot receiver in the future.

“I think all the work that those guys will continue to work is good. ... We get another game to evaluate those guys, and I think that’s important,” Taylor said.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Bengals at Commanders, 6:05 p.m., Ch. 12, 22; 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7