Blazer, Oakwood lead area D-II contingent to state swimming

“Once I got my college plans figured out it took a lot of weight off my shoulders,” Blazer said.

Blazer will have plenty of company as he will be joined by fellow Kenton Ridge swimmers Jayleigh Brown, Ryleigh Brown, Brooke DeHart, Chase Fyffe, Alyssa Shaffer and Kensley Smith at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton. In addition to the D-I and D-II state tournaments, there will also be two events for para swimmers on Friday night.

* In it for the long run: While Blazer prefers the sprint events, Oakwood junior Tristan Prizler prefers the distance events. The Lumberjacks swimmer is the second seed at state in the D-II boys 500-yard freestyle event after posting a time of 4:34.57 at the district meet. Prizler is also seeded fourth in the 200-yard individual medley (1:54.65).

Oakwood teammates Truman Brun (100 freestyle and 100 backstroke), Nate Pennington (100 breaststroke and 200 IM) will also be swimming for the Jacks.

Matilda Prizler (200 and 500 freestyle), Lily Epley (50 freestyle), Callie Hayes (100 butterfly, 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke) will also compete for the Oakwood girls in Canton.

* Division I: The Southwest District is the distance swimming powerhouse this season as the top six state seeds in the boys 500-yard freestyle event all competed at the Miami University district meet. St. Xavier junior Thackston McMullen won the district title and is the top state seed with a time of 4:30.38 while Beavercreek junior Caleb Manning is second with 4:36.13.

Centerville junior Anna Gearhart is also just one spot out of the top state time in her event, the 100-yard butterfly. The Elks swimmer’s time of 54.87 is second only to Upper Arlington sophomore Hayden Hollingsworth (:54.64).

OHSAA Swimming State Tournament Schedule

Thursday - Division II swimming prelims

5-9 p.m.: Division II girls and boys preliminary swimming competition

Friday - Division I swimming prelims and Division II finals (including Para)

9:00 a.m.-1 p.m.: Division I girls and boys preliminary swimming competition

5-9 p.m.: Division II girls and boys final swimming competition

Saturday - Division I swimming finals

3-8 p.m.: Division I girls and boys final swimming competition

* State tournament information, qualifiers and links the NFHS Network and live results are available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Swimming-Diving/Swimming-and-Diving-2022-23/2023-Swimming-Diving-State-Tournament-Coverage