Bohanon lifts Dayton to second victory with shot in final seconds

Destiny Bohanon scored the game-winning basket on a drive to the hoop with four seconds remaining, lifting the Dayton Flyers (2-3) to a 75-74 victory against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (1-5) on Monday at UD Arena.

Dayton bounced back from back-to-back losses: 67-61 to the Ohio Bobcats in Athens on Thursday; and 76-60 at home to Detroit on Saturday.

Mariah Perez led the Flyers with 17 points and 13 rebounds. She made 9 of 10 free throws.

Arianna Smith and Anyssa Jones each had 11 points. Smith grabbed 11 rebounds. Ivy Smith and Bohanon each scored 10 points. Wolf had seven assists.

Dayton grabbed 25 offensive rebounds and outscored SIUE 26-13 in second-chance points.

There were 16 lead changes and 11 ties in the game. Dayton led 67-62 with three minutes to play. SIUE tied the game on two free throws with 41 seconds left.

Perez made a go-ahead jump shot with 13 seconds to play. Then KK Rodriguez gave SIUE the lead on a 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining. Dayton called timeout to set up the winning play.

Dayton returns to action at 1:15 p.m. Friday against Stetson (1-4) in the Daytona Beach Classic at the Ocean Center. They play Wichita State (2-2) in the second game of the Florida event at 11 a.m. Saturday.