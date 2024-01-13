Boys basketball: ‘Locked in’ Beavercreek cruises past Springboro

“Even though we were separated over the summer, we always stayed connected because we’re friends on and off the court,” Isaiah-Michael Williams said. “Once they got back we meshed together very well.”

Springboro (10-4, 5-3) found that out the hard way Friday night. The Beavers turned what was expected to be a competitive GWOC game into a rout by halftime and dominated in every possible for a 64-36 victory. Williams scored 18 points, Lance Casewell added 12 and Liam Gluck 11.

“I did not envision this when the season started that we would be playing this well,” Coach Williams said. “I thought we would be playing well, but not this. I’m really happy with what we’re doing. Guys are just locked in and focused, and our coaches are doing a great job preparing them for the game. For us to really get them to be together for this season was a challenge in itself.”

Springboro led 5-4 halfway through a fast-paced first quarter full of missed shots by both teams. Then Casewell, 6-foot-5 senior forward, made consecutive 3-pointers for a 10-7 lead and the Beavers were off and running. The lead grew to 18-5 and was 18-10 at the end of the first quarter.

The Beavers increased the lead to 38-18 at halftime behind four back-breaking transition baskets and two 3-pointers by senior guard Owen Roether. Williams inflamed the spark with a dunk off a turnover for a 24-13 lead. Williams added another fast-break layup and another dunk off his own steal during the second-quarter romp.

Coach Williams loves the transition game because it reduces the number of half-court possessions that require great execution.

“It’s very important for our success because it makes the game easier for us if we can get in transition,” he said. “When we get in transition, you just got to go get a layup and make it.”

The night was never that simple for Springboro, which also lost at Lebanon on Saturday. The Panthers committed 23 turnovers, and only Jaden Rambo reached double figures with 10 points.

“Very disheartening,” Panthers coach Brian Bales said. “From the get go, they punched us in the mouth, and we sat there and took it. They were more physical. They were better defensively. All the credit goes to them.

“We haven’t played well the last couple games, but we’ve still got a lot to play for. We’re a good team. We’ve just got to get some things fixed.”

Defense led to Beavercreek’s transition success. The Beavers kept the Panthers out of the lane, challenged shots and forced bad passes.

“This is the best defense we’ve had all year,” Coach Williams said. “We just locked them up. They just really couldn’t do nothing with us. Lebanon gave us some good film on how to kind of play them a little bit, and we utilized it, and we executed.”