Boys basketball: Ponitz rolls to set up matchup with Chaminade Julienne

“When he’s playing like that we can play with anybody because we can match teams bucket for bucket,” Spears said.

Ponitz (16-7) and Chaminade Julienne (22-2) are a mile apart in downtown Dayton on either side of the Great Miami River. But they haven’t met on the basketball court since the first round of the 2016 tournament under different head coaches. Ponitz won that one by two points.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity and I think they are,” Spears said. “We we don’t have anything to lose, but we have everything to gain. We’re not supposed to win, but we certainly think we can. We’re going to go in there and give it every single thing we’ve got.”

While the teams haven’t played, Anderson and CJ star and Michigan signee George Washington III know each other well. They were teammates on the All-Ohio Red AAU team.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Anderson said. “It’s going to be a huge game, they’re going to pack a crowd, we’re going to pack a crowd and we’re going to come out and compete.”

The Panthers played like a team on a mission Wednesday. They moved the ball quickly and found a hard-cutting Anderson for open shots despite Bellefontaine’s efforts to keep the ball out of his hands. They defended well, forcing contested shots and turnovers on most possessions.

“From what we’ve practiced and worked on, my team did a great job of bringing that to the game today, which is always the difficult thing,” Spears said. “I couldn’t be happier with how they showed up and played, especially early on.”

To get to the district finals at Xavier’s Cintas Center, Ponitz will have to pull off what would be the upset of the tournament. And that’s not the only big Division II game Friday night involving City League teams. The 7:30 p.m.game at Trent pits No. 2 Dunbar against No. 4 Tipp. No. 3 Alter faces No. 5 Meadowdale at 7 at Springfield.

Division II showdowns. We’ve seen this coming.