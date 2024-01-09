Boys basketball state poll: Which area teams are ranked this week?

Below is the first Associated Press Ohio boys basketball poll of the 2023-24 season, with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:
DIVISION I
1. Cle. St. Ignatius (3) 9-2 77
2. Findlay 8-0 69
3. Garfield Hts. (2) 9-0 67
(tie) Cin. Moeller (2) 9-1 67
5. Louisville (1) 9-1 65
6. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (1) 9-0 63
7. Brunswick (1) 9-0 43
8. Tol. Whitmer 8-1 42
9. Cin. Elder 10-1 28
10. Beavercreek (1) 8-1 19
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Delaware Hayes 14. 11. Newark 14. 13. Centerville 13.
DIVISION II
1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (9) 11-0 99
2. Alter (1) 7-1 94
3. Lexington (1) 12-0 93
4. Cin. Wyoming 7-0 58
5. Willard 9-1 50
6. Cols. Hartley 8-1 48
7. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 9-0 36
8. Youngs. Ursuline 7-2 20
9. Creston Norwayne 8-0 18
10. Cols. Bishop Ready 7-2 12
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
DIVISION III
1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (8) 9-1 106
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 9-1 89
3. Preble Shawnee (1) 8-0 70
4. Haviland Wayne Trace 9-1 50
5. Castalia Margaretta 8-1 46
6. Tri-Village 9-0 28
(tie) Toledo Emmanuel Christian 9-1 28
8. Malvern 10-0 23
9. Cin. Mariemont 8-2 22
10. Fairview Park Fairview 5-0 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Cadiz Harrison Cent. 18. 11. Minford 18. 13. Ashland Crestview 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Warren JFK (4) 9-1 96
2. Russia (3) 9-0 90
3. Lima Cent. Cath. 9-0 80
4. Tol. Maumee Valley (1) 9-0 70
5. Richmond Hts. (3) 4-7 47
6. S. Webster 9-1 41
7. Pandora-Gilboa 8-0 28
8. Leesburg Fairfield 12-0 26
(tie) Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 9-0 26
10. Berlin Hiland 6-2 24
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Troy Christian 23. 12. Antwerp 18.
