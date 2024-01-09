Boys basketball state poll: Which area teams are ranked this week?

1. Cle. St. Ignatius (3) 9-2 77

2. Findlay 8-0 69

3. Garfield Hts. (2) 9-0 67

(tie) Cin. Moeller (2) 9-1 67

5. Louisville (1) 9-1 65

6. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (1) 9-0 63

7. Brunswick (1) 9-0 43

8. Tol. Whitmer 8-1 42

9. Cin. Elder 10-1 28

10. Beavercreek (1) 8-1 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Delaware Hayes 14. 11. Newark 14. 13. Centerville 13.

DIVISION II

1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (9) 11-0 99

2. Alter (1) 7-1 94

3. Lexington (1) 12-0 93

4. Cin. Wyoming 7-0 58

5. Willard 9-1 50

6. Cols. Hartley 8-1 48

7. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 9-0 36

8. Youngs. Ursuline 7-2 20

9. Creston Norwayne 8-0 18

10. Cols. Bishop Ready 7-2 12

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (8) 9-1 106

2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 9-1 89

3. Preble Shawnee (1) 8-0 70

4. Haviland Wayne Trace 9-1 50

5. Castalia Margaretta 8-1 46

6. Tri-Village 9-0 28

(tie) Toledo Emmanuel Christian 9-1 28

8. Malvern 10-0 23

9. Cin. Mariemont 8-2 22

10. Fairview Park Fairview 5-0 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Cadiz Harrison Cent. 18. 11. Minford 18. 13. Ashland Crestview 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Warren JFK (4) 9-1 96

2. Russia (3) 9-0 90

3. Lima Cent. Cath. 9-0 80

4. Tol. Maumee Valley (1) 9-0 70

5. Richmond Hts. (3) 4-7 47

6. S. Webster 9-1 41

7. Pandora-Gilboa 8-0 28

8. Leesburg Fairfield 12-0 26

(tie) Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 9-0 26

10. Berlin Hiland 6-2 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Troy Christian 23. 12. Antwerp 18.