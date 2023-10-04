Boys golf: Alter wins fourth straight district championship

SPRINGBORO — The Alter boys golf team kept two streaks alive Tuesday at the district tournament. They hope to duplicate two other streaks next week at state.

Led by defending individual state champion Davis Gochenouer, the Knights won their fourth straight district title and advanced to the Division II state tournament for the seventh straight year. A victory at North Star in Sunbury on Oct. 14-15 would give them a two-year streak of winning state. Another title would also be the third repeat title for the program. The Knights won consecutive titles in 1992-93 and 1998-99.

On Tuesday at Heatherwoode Golf Club, the top four Knights combined to shoot a 6-over-par 290 on the par-71 course for the lowest district score in program history. Two years ago at Glenview in Cincinnati on a par-72 course, the Knights shot a 3-over 291.

“We’re playing great,” Knights coach Alex Schuster said. “When you’re able to throw out a 79 at the sectional and we threw out a 77 today, that’s just all five kids coming together and playing really good golf. We’re not really relying on one player to post a really low number or anything like that. Everybody’s going out and playing a good, smooth, consistent round of golf.”

Gochenouer, a senior, placed third with a 70. He overcame a bogey and double bogey with four birdies on the back nine. Freshman Matthew Kreusch tied for fourth overall with a 72, junior T.J. Kreusch tied for sixth at 73 and sophomore Andrew Gochenouer tied for 11th at 75. Junior Grady Tabar, whose 74 counted last week at the sectional tournament, shot 77 to tie for 15th.

“It’s a healthy competition between them,” Schuster said. “They’re all there ready to help the team win first and foremost.”

As a team the Knights made only three double bogeys and 12 bogeys while making 13 birdies on a combined 90 holes.

“A big part of it is throughout the season they play so many challenging courses,” Schuster said. “And the kids are at a point that they know there’s not more pressure on any one of them.”

To win their fifth district title in the past six years, the Knights easily outdistanced Cincinnati Wyoming (304) and Madeira (318). Those teams also advanced to state.

Wyoming’s Finley Barrett was medalist with a 67. The three individual qualifiers were Andy Steed of Clinton-Massie with a 69, Allister Fike of Roger Bacon at 72 and Grant Woodruff of Graham with a 73. Woodruff won a one-hole playoff for the final spot.

Division III: Russia placed second Monday at the Division III district tournament at Heatherwoode to earn the program’s first trip to the state tournament, which will be played Oct. 13-14 at the Ohio State Scarlet Course. The Raiders shot 329 as a team and were led by senior Felix Francis’ 77. He was backed by senior Jude Counts at 82, junior Braylon Conrdonnier at 84 and junior Vince Borchers at 86.

Defending state champion Cincinnati Seven Hills shot 310 to win the district championship and advance to its 13th state tournament and fourth in the past five years.

Houston senior Ethan Lukey shot 75 to advance to state and shared medalist honors with Charlie Mullin and Billy Good of Seven Hills. Botkins senior J.J. Meyer claimed the second individual spot at state with a 76. He birdied a playoff hole to win the spot over Graham Brubaker of Arcanum and Kellen Laird of National Trail.