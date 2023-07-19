BreakingNews
Dayton chef hosts pop-ups at new restaurant in Oregon District prior to opening
X

Browns release defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey following spate of off-field problems

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By Associated Press
57 minutes ago

CLEVELAND — Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was cut by the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday after police opened an investigation into him being involved in a robbery.

The team made the move just days before training camp is scheduled to begin, ending Winfrey’s troubled tenure with the Browns, who selected him in the fourth round last year from Oklahoma.

Cleveland police spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said its law department is processing a report on Winfrey, who is listed as a “suspect in an aggravated robbery incident.” There were no other details at the time.

Winfrey, 22, was previously arrested in April after he allegedly caused “bodily injury” during an argument with a woman he was dating in Texas. The charge was dropped after Winfrey completed a pretrial diversion program.

Winfrey’s agent wasn’t immediately able to be reached.

Winfrey had a rough rookie season with Cleveland. He played in 13 games and recorded 22 tackles while also dealing with some immaturity issues with the team and was disciplined by the Browns, who benched him for several games.

Before the team’s mandatory minicamp in June, Winfrey told police he was robbed at gunpoint by six masked men outside a nightclub. Winfrey was with cornerback Greg Newsome II, who had his truck stolen.

Winfrey wasn’t on the field for two days of the minicamp before participating in the final workouts. Coach Kevin Stefanski declined to say if Winfrey was being disciplined.

The Browns will begin training camp Saturday in Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

In Other News
1
Ohio State Buckeyes: Fans will be able to attend early preseason...
2
Dayton, Cincinnati to play for first time in 13 years
3
McCoy: Reds drop pair to Giants, losing streak reaches six games
4
WATCH: First MLB hit a pinch-hit HR for Encarnacion-Strand
5
Dragons’ struggles continue in one-run games

About the Author

Associated Press
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top