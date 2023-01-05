Buffalo Bills: Safety Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake and “has shown remarkable improvement” over the past 24 hours, according to updates from the team, but he remains in the hospital following a cardiac arrest on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam posted on Twitter on Thursday morning that “our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement,” and a few minutes later the Buffalo organization sent out a similar update on its Twitter feed.
“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the Bills tweeted. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal, and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”
Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field during the first quarter of the game Monday. The Bills confirmed on social media that night that Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored on the field, and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment.
The NFL announced the game will not resume this week, but no decision has been made regarding the possibility of finishing at a later time. The Week 18 schedule remains unchanged at this time, and the Bengals have begun preparations for what was supposed to be the regular-season finale against the Ravens at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Buffalo is set to play New England on Sunday in a game that will have playoff implications for the Patriots and others in the AFC.
