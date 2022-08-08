BreakingNews
Burrow making progress in recovery from appendectomy

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow sits on a golf cart as watches during practice at the NFL football team's training facility in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Sports
By Laurel Pfahler, Contributing Writer
9 minutes ago

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appears to be easing his way back into practices.

Almost two weeks since undergoing an appendectomy, the third-year quarterback did some throwing Monday in a walkthrough type drill, where he could be seen going through his reads before lightly tossing the ball back to an equipment manager.

Burrow had been watching practices from a cart until Sunday when he started walking from place to place on the practice fields instead of driving. He did a little jogging to get around on Monday but throwing was the most significant step in his recovery.

Coach Zac Taylor still did not want to put a timetable on when Burrow would be back to team activities but said Burrow looked like he was feeling better.

“I think what you see is what you get,” Taylor said after practice. “He looks good to me. He’s starting to get better every single day. Again, I don’t want to put a timeline on when he gets out here and starts throwing and stuff, but it’s been encouraging. He’s back to himself in meetings. I’ve never had that surgery; don’t know how it feels so not going to make any predictions, but we’re excited about the progress he’s making.”

Burrow underwent his procedure July 26, the day before training camp began. He has not spoken with local media since organized team activities in June.

