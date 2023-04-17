X

UD’s Camara boosts pro prospects by making all-tournament team at pre-draft showcase

Sports
By , Staff Writer
40 minutes ago
Forward named to all-tournament team

Dayton Flyers forward Toumani Camara was one of 12 players named to the all-tournament team at the Portsmouth Invitational on Saturday.

Camara averaged 20 points and 11 rebounds in the event, which included 64 college seniors on eight teams. Here’s a breakdown of his three games in Portsmouth, Va.

• In game one on Thursday, he scored 27 points In 27 minutes. He made 10 of 17 field goals, including 2 of 5 3-pointers. He made 5 of 6 free throws. He had eight rebounds, one turnover and two assists. Camara’s team, Portsmouth Partnership, lost 104-82 to K&D Rounds Landscaping

• On Thursday, in his second game, Camara scored 21 points in 31 minutes on 7-of-18 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 97-81 loss to Portsmouth Sports Club.

• On Saturday, Camara scored 12 points on 4-of-18 shooting. He had 13 rebounds, five assists and no turnovers in 33 minutes. His team lost 79-62 to Jani King.

Explore» RELATED: Dayton AD looking back on 2022-23 season: ‘We didn’t get it done, and close doesn’t count’

Isaac Conra, of SI.com, labeled Camara one of the 10 standout players at the tournament.

“Camara was the clear best prospect in the PIT,” Condra wrote. “His ability to blow-by bigs, perimeter skill, and ambidextrous finishing made him a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenders. He’s an explosive finisher around the rim with the ability to stretch the floor. He defended well and had some nice passing flashes that we didn’t get to really see at Dayton. If anyone here in Portsmouth was to get drafted, I’d bet it’s Camara.”

Joining Camara on the all-tournament team were: Sir’Jabari Rice, of Texas (tournament MVP); Kendric Davis, Memphis; Tyger Campbell, UCLA; Kevin Obanor, Texas Tech; Tevian Jones, Southern Utah; KJ Williams, LSU; Timmy Allen, Texas; Grant Sherfield, Oklahoma; D’Moi Hodge, Missouri; Tanner Groves, Oklahoma; Ed Croswell, Providence; and Jake Stephens, VMI.

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

