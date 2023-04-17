UD’s Camara boosts pro prospects by making all-tournament team at pre-draft showcase

Camara averaged 20 points and 11 rebounds in the event, which included 64 college seniors on eight teams. Here’s a breakdown of his three games in Portsmouth, Va.

• In game one on Thursday, he scored 27 points In 27 minutes. He made 10 of 17 field goals, including 2 of 5 3-pointers. He made 5 of 6 free throws. He had eight rebounds, one turnover and two assists. Camara’s team, Portsmouth Partnership, lost 104-82 to K&D Rounds Landscaping