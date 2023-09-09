Centerville overcomes shaky start to top Miamisburg

CENTERVILLE — Centerville senior safety Reggie Powers didn’t worry about the adverse situations of the first quarter and a half.

Situations like a fumble and a short field and another fumble returned for a touchdown put Miamisburg up by seven points. But from there, the Elks controlled the situation and relied on their defense to rally to a 27-14 victory on the opening night of Greater Western Ohio Conference play.

“We just got to learn to get off to a better start,” Powers said. “It’s kind of been a problem with us to get off to a slow start, then turn it on later in the game. But as long as we kept fighting, I never had any doubt in my mind we weren’t going to win.”

Miamisburg (3-1) outgained Centerville (3-1) 339-278 and were led by Preston Barr’s 224 passing yards while completing 23 of 35 attempts. The Vikings’ only scoring drive was 18 yards after an Elks’ fumble when Barr scored on an 11-yard run. The other touchdown was an 18-yard fumble return by Landen Ball. Two fourth-quarter drives were stopped by interceptions by Ross Coppock and Jacob Taylor.

“Unless you can establish something on offense, eventually that runs out, and that’s what happened,” Vikings interim head coach Tim Lewis said of the early breaks. “I give them credit. Their defense played really well.”

The Elks led 7-0 on Wildcat quarterback Braylon Newcomb’s 1-yard run. Then with three total fumbles behind them, the Elks began to seize control.

After the first of two punts they downed inside the one, Mason Keely tackled Hunter Derr in the end zone for an Elks safety to cut the Vikings’ lead to 14-9. Late in the first half, Newcomb scored again on a two-yard run for a 17-14 halftime lead.

Newcomb scored again on another one-yard run and Leland Gantz kicked a 50-yard field goal in the second half.

The Vikings played without head coach Lance Schneider who was placed on administrative leave last week for showing a PG-13 movie in a seventh-grade class without administrative and parental approval.

“We’re keeping the noise out, and it’s about them,” Lewis said as he pointed to the team. “That’s why we’re here. This is Lance’s program. I’m just filling in till we get him back.”

Lewis was Miamisburg’s head coach from 1989-2006 and 2010-11 and compiled a record of 107-94. He came back this year after 11 seasons away to coach cornerbacks. He is the only assistant on staff with head coaching experience.