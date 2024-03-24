Centerville reaches state title game for 3rd time in four years

Centerville will play in the Division I state final for the third time in four years.

The Elks dominated Toledo Whitmer in the second half for a 58-39 semifinal victory Saturday night at UD Arena.

The Elks (19-8) will play for their second state title at 8:30 p.m. Sunday against Cleveland St. Ignatius, a 54-53 winner over Delaware Hayes. The Elks lost to Ignatius 94-92 in double overtime in January. Ignatius won its only state title in 2001.

Eli Greenberg scored 19 points to lead the Elks (19-8). Jamar Montgomery added 14 and Jonathan Powell had 10.

The Elks shot 54% and made 5 of 9 3-pointers. The Elks forced Whitmer (25-3) to the perimeter and the Panthers made only 5 of 23 3-pointers and shot 36% overall. Antione West led Whitmer with 16 points.

The Elks led 24-21 in the third quarter before closing the quarter with a 13-4 run to lead 37-25.

The Elks led 18-10 in the second quarter before Whitmer had its best run of the half to cut the lead to 18-16. The Elks answered with 3-pointers by Eli Greenberg and Ethan Greenberg and led 24-18 at halftime.

