Centerville, Springboro, CJ athletes win indoor state track titles

For the second day in a row, three local athletes won indoor state track & field championships, this time in the Division I meet at SPIRE Institute outside Cleveland.
Chaminade Julienne sophomore Te’aira Branham-Patrick won the girls 200-meter dash Saturday in 24.25 seconds, a time that ranks in the top 50 in the nation this season, according to the Milesplit website.
Centerville junior Sopuluchi Poe won the boys high jump championship with a leap of 6 feet, 7 inches. Poe, who competed for Fairmont last season, notched a top-25 national performance Saturday, according to Milesplit.
Springboro senior Ryan Johnson won the state title in the boys weight throw with a toss of 68 feet, 3-3/4 inches, another top-25 performance. The Dayton area went 1-2 in that event, as Centerville senior Cameron Gay threw 64-9 1/4 for second place.
Wayne High School’s girls had the best team performance among Dayton-area schools, taking fourth place in the state with 35 points. The Warriors were led by freshman Ric’Keya White, who placed in the top four in three different events — second in the 60-meter dash (7.57), third in the 60-meter hurdles (8.65) and fourth in the 200 meters (24.80). Gahanna Lincoln won the girls team state title with 62 points.
Centerville had the top finish among local boys teams, tying for fifth with 22 points. Lancaster won the boys state title with 45 points.
Other Dayton-area athletes who were individual state runners-up Saturday were Cara Mooney of Springboro in the girls 1600 meters (4:57.4), Beavercreek’s 4x800-meter relay (9:29.8), Megan Rybitski of Wayne in the girls pole vault (12-3), and Centerville’s Victoria Kuol in the girls weight throw (48-8 1/4).
