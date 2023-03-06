Centerville, Springboro, CJ athletes win indoor state track titles

Chaminade Julienne sophomore Te’aira Branham-Patrick won the girls 200-meter dash Saturday in 24.25 seconds, a time that ranks in the top 50 in the nation this season, according to the Milesplit website.

Centerville junior Sopuluchi Poe won the boys high jump championship with a leap of 6 feet, 7 inches. Poe, who competed for Fairmont last season, notched a top-25 national performance Saturday, according to Milesplit.