Centerville tops Middletown for 6th straight district title

The Elks got one step closer Sunday to where the last three Centerville teams have gone — the Division I state tournament. They won the program’s sixth straight district title with a 68-60 victory over Middletown at the Cintas Center.

Coming off a sectional final victory in which Cupps said his team played great defensively, the Elks (17-8) were good again in all phases to continue a late-season blooming into the team they want to be.

“You’re always happy for the guys,” Cupps said. “We’ve had a lot of ups and downs this year, and I would say over the last two weeks practices, attitudes, commitment to us and what we’re trying to do has been as good as it’s been all year.”

Cupps’ goals for this team have been to enjoy the fight and celebrate us. Both of those mantras played out Sunday to earn the Elks a regional semifinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Hamilton on the same court.

In the final two minutes, the Elks had to enjoy the fight the Middes brought or wilt under its pressure like they might have earlier in the season, according to Cupps. Middletown (18-8) finally cut deep into the Elks’ lead at 59-55 with 3-pointers and harassing defense. But the Elks responded with poise and made 7 of 8 free throws.

“It’s the district finals and Middletown is a good team,” senior guard Jonathan Powell said. “They can shoot the ball and they’re aggressive. They’re going to get momentum and hit shots, and all we can do is just stay poised and keep guarding.”

They celebrated us on offense by taking what the defense allowed. In the first half as they built as much as an 11-point lead, post player Baboucarr Njie scored all 13 of his points by finding open spots in the zone defense and going strong to the basket.

“Our team did a really good job spacing the floor, which allowed me to drive on my man because he was sinking down,” Njie said. “When they worry about JP and them shooting, it makes me more open. In the second half they start worrying about me too much. Then JP started getting his.”

Powell scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and his hot start helped push the lead to 15 early in the half.

“I’m not really trying to force shots,” he said. “When it comes to me, it comes to me. When I get a rhythm and flow I’m going to keep rocking with it, and my teammates believe and trust in me.”

Junior point guard Eli Greenberg benefitted as well with 12 of his 17 points in the second half.

“That’s how it’s supposed to work, right?” Cupps said. “We talked to JP at halftime about, hey, don’t force it. If they want to take you away, then we’ll just win by 15, and you’re going to have five points. It’s fine. We will play on Wednesday. That’s all we’re trying to do right now. And I think earlier in the year, we had some trouble understanding and accepting that. At this point everybody’s just on board for winning.”