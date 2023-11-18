Charleston Classic diary: Day 3 covering the Dayton Flyers

CHARLESTON, S.C. — It’s a pleasant morning in the Holy City. I’m staying about a mile from TD Arena in the Cannonborough neighborhood, typing this on small wooden table on the back deck outside my room at the Jonathan Jasper Wright Inn.

I meant for this to be a daily diary throughout my four days here, but I woke up Friday morning to a dead laptop. I tried all the tricks to revive it, including using a different power cord. Nothing worked. I didn’t have time to get it fixed with a 2 p.m. game approaching. I spent a lot of money buying a new MacBook, so I can continue to provide content this weekend. I’ve already put it to good use.

I got my steps in yesterday morning, trekking to the Apple store and then to the arena. You can’t walk far in Charleston this week without running into Dayton fans. I had a brief chat with a fan smoking a cigar on King Street, one of the main thoroughfares for bars and restaurants, on Thursday night. Several Flyers walked by at the same time.

“How did you win that game?” the fan asked, hours after the 70-67 comeback victory against LSU.

That’s probably the question I should have started the press conference with earlier that day. The simple questions are the best ones.

There was less disbelief Friday as the Flyers beat St. John’s 88-81. Throughout the second half, Dayton was just the better team and played as if it knew that. It didn’t let the Red Storm have any hope of a comeback and just played smart basketball without any lulls late in the game.

Two victories in Charleston have put Dayton on the right path to getting a NCAA tournament at-large bid. A loss to No. 6 Houston on Sunday in 8:30 p.m. game won’t hurt their chances. No one expects the Flyers to win that game. As will be said many times between now and then, they’ll be playing with house money.

“I really like where we’re headed as a team,” coach Anthony Grant said Friday. “I really like the group, I think they’re complementing each other really well and figuring it out. We’ve just got to keep moving forward.”