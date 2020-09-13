Cincinnati Bengals: A.J. Green sees game action for first time in two seasons

Burrow went 1-for-2 on the opening drive but the Bengals went three-and-out. The Chargers punted on their first possession as well, but Green caught the first ball Burrow threw his way on a first-and-10 to start Cincinnati’s second drive.

Green missed all of the 2019 season with an ankle injury and was limited this training camp because of hamstring tightness. He’s playing on a franchise tag this season and seeks a long-term deal to finish his career in Cincinnati.