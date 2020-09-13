X

Cincinnati Bengals: A.J. Green sees game action for first time in two seasons

Wide receiver A.J. Green smiles as he is interviewed after the first day of Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Friday, July 28 at the practice fields beside Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

By Laurel Pfahler, Contributing Writer

A.J. Green successfully made his return to the field for his first game since 2018, and the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver opened his stat line with an 11-yard catch on the second drive of the season opener against the L.A. Chargers on Sunday.

Burrow went 1-for-2 on the opening drive but the Bengals went three-and-out. The Chargers punted on their first possession as well, but Green caught the first ball Burrow threw his way on a first-and-10 to start Cincinnati’s second drive.

Green missed all of the 2019 season with an ankle injury and was limited this training camp because of hamstring tightness. He’s playing on a franchise tag this season and seeks a long-term deal to finish his career in Cincinnati.

