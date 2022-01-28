Free Bengals pep rally today at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati

Mayor Aftab Pureval, Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz and Bengals legends Ickey Woods and David Fulcher are scheduled to appear at the free event running from 4 to 7 p.m. on Freedom Way. Who Dey and members of the BenGals will also be in attendance.

The stage will be placed in front of the Freedom Center, with beverage sales available throughout the DORA district. All beverage sales will benefit Special Olympics and its Polar Plunge event that takes place at The Banks Saturday.