Cincinnati Reds relieved as Joey Votto returns to lineup

The Reds lost Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel for three games each in the first full week of the season because they were ill. Each tested negative for COVID-19.

Votto was able to return to the lineup in a shorter time under similar circumstances. Bell hopes that’s the norm moving forward in the 60-game season.

“You have to make sure someone is healthy and they’re not a risk to themselves or anybody else before we allow them to come back,” Bell said. “Once we know that, if there’s a real efficient way to get them back to the team ... that seems to be what happened this time. I know each case has been slightly different. It wouldn’t surprise me if everyone involved in that process gets used to working together and it will become more efficient over time. Today was a really good sign.”