College Football: Champion Moore staying at Michigan

“Run it back,” was the simple message he posted on social media.

The 6-foot, 198-pounder is a three-year starter for the Wolverines and figures to be captain material as a senior.

He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors last fall despite missing the beginning of the season recovering from an injury.

Moore found his stride late in the campaign and made one of the signature plays of Michigan’s season when his interception in the final minute clinched a third straight win over Ohio State.

He has 141 career tackles and six interceptions.

Nearly every member of the national champions’ offense has announced he is entering the NFL Draft, but Michigan appears set to return several key players from the nation’s top defense.

Along with Moore, that includes fellow safety Makari Paige, standout cornerback Will Johnson and tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Graham.