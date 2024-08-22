Colts at Bengals: 5 things to know about Thursday’s preseason finale

Here are five things to know going into the game:

1. Cornerback battle continues

Taylor did not specify which “one or two” starters will play, but the competition at cornerback between Dax Hill and DJ Turner continues to be in focus as the regular season approaches. Those two played the second preseason game when other starters sat, so it seems likely they would be the ones to participate if there are any possible starters on the field.

Hill has shown progress in the switch from free safety and seems to have an edge, but Taylor said both are “competing really well.” Turner got starting experience last year while Chidozie Awuzie was returning from knee surgery and not playing at his full potential. He showed well early but struggled at the end of the season and has been up and down this summer. Hill had his down moments too but is earning more opportunities of late.

“However, it shakes out, there’s roles for people, and certainly you prefer to have one guy that’s the starter,” Taylor said. “That doesn’t mean that’s the way it has to be. But there are opportunities for roles beyond that, whether a guy’s a starter or not.”

2. Movement on the offensive line

The second-string offensive line looked a lot different in Game 2 than the preseason opener, and there was a bit more shuffling in practice Monday and Tuesday.

While the regular starters sat, Jaxson Kirkland started the last game at left tackle, while Cody Ford was at right tackle, but the two flipped sides in practices, and Kirkland and Ford both appeared at right tackle with the first-team offense Tuesday in a joint practice against the Colts while Trent Brown was limited.

Nate Gilliam and Trey Hill were the guards Saturday at Chicago, and rookie seventh-round pick Matt Lee started at center.

That group held up well against the Bears starting offense, but there isn’t room for everyone and Cincinnati will have some tough decisions to make after Thursday’s game when it’s time to start finalizing the 53-man roster. Hill had three penalties and went from being the clear backup at center to now shifting over with Lee getting a look.

3. The fifth linebacker?

Cincinnati came into camp with four linebackers seemingly locked into roles, with Akeem Davis-Gaither and Joe Bachie set to back up Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson, but the fifth spot is less clear and will likely come down to special teams capabilities.

Devin Harper perhaps had an edge coming in as the only player with NFL experience and still could end up the more trusted option for special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons. However, college free agent Maema Njongmeta has been outstanding in practices and through the first two games, and he looked the part on special teams against the Bears, as well. Shaka Heyward also is in the mix.

The Bengals could use that roster spot at another position but linebackers have traditionally played a big role on special teams. Thursday’s game is a chance to define who can be of the most assistance.

4. One last chance for Ryan Rehkow

With Brad Robbins nursing a hip flexor injury, Ryan Rehkow has had an opportunity to take the lead in the punter battle and hasn’t taken advantage. On Thursday, he gets another chance.

His best punt against the Bears was a short one that took a good long bounce, and he’s been inconsistent in practices, despite having the capability of booming punts for good distance. His hang time has been solid at times and not great at others.

The lack of consistency could hurt him, but Robbins has shown some of the same issues prior to his injury. Cincinnati could lean on expectations he will be better in Year 2, versus starting over again with an unproven college free agent.

5. What to do at tight end?

The Bengals have five solid tight end options but are unlikely to keep more than four, so it remains a position to watch.

Tanner McLachlan could be the bubble guy that loses out; however, he was the team’s highest graded offensive player against the Bears last week, according to PFF.com, and he brings a high upside for potential. Despite his sixth-round draft position, many thought he should have gone sooner and if he doesn’t make the cut, another team might take the chance to pluck him.

Erick All has been impressive coming back from ACL surgery in the fall and could be the most complete tight end of the group as he develops.

If Cincinnati sees good enough things from the rookies, it could be Tanner Hudson, who looked the part last year coming off the practice squad, that is the odd man out.

THURSDAY’S GAME

Colts at Bengals, 8 p.m., Prime Video, 1530, 102.7, 104.7