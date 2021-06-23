Dayton Dragons: Davis, two relievers combine on three-hit shutout

Davis put together his second straight scoreless start, nearly duplicating his effort from last Wednesday. He tossed six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and two walks with six strikeouts for the victory. Over Davis’ last three starts, he has worked 16 innings and allowed just one run.

The Dragons scored in the top of the first inning to take the lead. Jacob Hurtubise walked to start the game and advanced to second on Francisco Urbaez’s single to right. Hurtubise went to third on Juan Martinez’s ground out and scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Jose Tello to make it 1-0. That scored held until the ninth.