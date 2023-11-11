Dayton ends six-game losing streak with victory against Marist

The Dayton Flyers ended a six-game losing streak and earned their first Pioneer Football League victory of the season Saturday, beating Marist 35-6 at Welcome Stadium.

Dayton (3-7, 1-6) closes the season next week at Davidson, which was 7-2 and 6-0 in the PFL entering a game Saturday at Morehead State. Marist (4-4, 5-5) suffered its third straight loss.

Luke Hansen led Dayton with 111 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns. Drew VanVleet completed 21 of 30 passes for 228 yards with two touchdowns. Jake Coleman caught seven passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Dayton led 21-0 before Marist got on the board late in the third quarter.

Cam Cope led the Dayton defense with two interceptions. Nate Arthur had 14 tackles. Sam Schadek had 1½ sacks.