Dayton falls to VCU on 3-pointer in final seconds

Adrian "Ace" Baldwin makes a 3-pointer against Dayton in the final seconds on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
By David Jablonski
20 minutes ago

Adrian “Ace” Baldwin hit a 3-pointer with six seconds to play to give Virginia Commonwealth a 53-52 victory against the Dayton Flyers on Wednesday in the Atlantic 10 Conference opener for both teams.

Dayton took a 52-50 lead when R.J. Blakney made 1 of 2 free throws with 24 seconds to play and then 1 of 2 free throws one second later. He grabbed the rebound after his own miss on the first free throws and was fouled again.

VCU called timeout with 14.2 seconds left and gave the ball to Baldwin, a sophomore guard who averages 10.0 points per game. He made the shot in front of Dayton’s Malachi Smith.

Smith got the ball after the 3-pointer and raced up court and threw a long pass to DaRon Holmes that was deflected to R.J. Blakney, who missed a shot at the buzzer with two defenders on him.

Dayton (8-6, 1-0) has now lost four straight games to VCU. The Rams beat the Flyers three times last season.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

