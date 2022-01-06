Dayton falls to VCU on 3-pointer in final seconds

Dayton took a 52-50 lead when R.J. Blakney made 1 of 2 free throws with 24 seconds to play and then 1 of 2 free throws one second later. He grabbed the rebound after his own miss on the first free throws and was fouled again.

VCU called timeout with 14.2 seconds left and gave the ball to Baldwin, a sophomore guard who averages 10.0 points per game. He made the shot in front of Dayton’s Malachi Smith.