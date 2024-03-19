Dayton fans can watch team practice Wednesday in Utah

No. 7 seed Dayton plays No. 10 Nevada at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, or 2:30 p.m. in Salt Lake City.

Here are the times the other teams playing in Salt Lake City practice: Long Beach State, 11-11:40 a.m.; Arizona: 11:45 a.m. to 12:25 p.m.; Nevada: 12:30 to 1:10 p.m.; McNeese State: 2-2:40 p.m.; Gonzaga: 2:45 to 3:25 p.m.; Samford: 3:30 to 4:10 p.m.; and Kansas: 4:15 to 4:55 p.m.

Dayton players will also appear at a press conference from 12:35 to 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. Coach Anthony Grant will follow them from 12:50 to 1:05 p.m.

The Flyers are scheduled to fly out of Dayton to Salt Lake City on a charter flight at 11 a.m. Tuesday.